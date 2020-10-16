“Five Minutes With” Toronto Pop Duo Crash Adams

Crashing right into your living room. I’m Crash, this is Adams. We’re childhood friends from Toronto, Canada. We like suits. Growing up, we both had ears for the finer things, like Michael Jackson, Led Zepplin, and the occasional 50-cent (at 12 years old I wanted to be a rapper – it was short lived). I began producing at a young age while Adams played guitar.

We produce, write, sing, mix and master all of our music. We have an EP coming out in 2020 and we have some great songs that we’re about to release. Want to make you feel nostalgic, inspired, and we hope to provide a few laughs along the way. We will continue to manifest our reality and with each song, we will reveal a new chapter in our story. Welcome to our living room.

Name: Crash and Adams

Genre: Pop

Founded: May 03, 2019

# of Albums: 0

Latest Release: Too Hot To Touch

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Angelo’s Homestyle Diner

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Killers, Led Zeppelin

Favourite band now:

The Killers, Billie Eilish, 21 Pilots

Guilty Pleasure Song:

New Rules, Dua Lipa

Live Show Ritual:

Eating together forsure

Favourite local artist:

Ryan Chambers, The Beaches

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni! We love our pasta.

Queen or College St?

Both!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

We really love High Park.

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Adams is an early bird, Crash is a night owl.

Road or studio?

We haven’t been on the road yet so we’re excited to see what that’d be like. We love our studio because it’s home.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Any shows or albums coming up?

We don’t have any shows due to Covid however we’re optimistic that we’ll be playing some soon. We just released our latest single too hot to touch, you can check out the lyric video on Youtube or Spotify. We have a ton more content coming and some great things planned for the coming months.