Armstrong Cheese shared this delicious recipe for Mac and Triple Cheese with Grilled Chicken, a hearty, comforting classic elevated with smoky spices and rich, melty cheddar. Tender grilled chicken adds a fresh, savoury twist, making this dish feel both indulgent and satisfying. Perfect for family dinners or cozy nights in, it’s a crowd-pleasing favourite you’ll want to make again and again.
Mac and Triple Cheese with Grilled Chicken
Prep Time: 15 min
Total Time: 55 min
Serving: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
- 2 large skinless boneless chicken breasts (536g)
- 15 mL (1 tbsp) olive oil
- Salt and fresh ground black peppercorns, to taste
- 30 mL (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh parsley
- 30 mL (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh oregano
- 4 cups (400g) macaroni pasta
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) unsalted butter
- 60 mL (1/4 cup) ¼” diced onion
- 15 mL (1 tbsp) finely chopped garlic
- 60 mL (¼ cup) all-purpose flour
- 500 mL (2 cups) chicken stock
- 750 mL (3 cups) 2% milk
- 15 mL (1 tbsp) smoked paprika
- 1 (320 g) package Armstrong Triple Cheddar Shredded Cheese
Directions:
- Heat grill to 260 °C (500 °F).
- Rub chicken all over with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with 15 mL (1 tbsp) fresh parsley and 15 mL (1 tbsp) of fresh oregano. Grill chicken, they’ll take about 4 minutes per side. Test if they’re done by using an instant–read thermometer, it should read 73 °C (165 °F). You can cut into one and see if it’s white all the way through, not pink. They should be golden brown with nice char marks when they’re done. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Cook pasta according to package directions while preparing the sauce. When cooked, drain and set aside.
- In a large pot, over medium-high heat, add butter, onion and garlic. Sauté until transparent, about 3-4 minutes. With a whisk, add flour and cook with butter for another 3 minutes. Add chicken stock, whisking constantly until mixture thickens. Slowly add milk, 250 mL (1 cup) at a time, continue whisking. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Add smoked paprika, whisk. Take the pot off the heat and stir in Armstrong Triple Cheddar shredded cheese. Add cooked macaroni and mix.
- Dice the chicken and serve over the cheesy macaroni. Sprinkle with remaining parsley and oregano.
- Serve immediately.