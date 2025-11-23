Armstrong Cheese shared this delicious recipe for Mac and Triple Cheese with Grilled Chicken, a hearty, comforting classic elevated with smoky spices and rich, melty cheddar. Tender grilled chicken adds a fresh, savoury twist, making this dish feel both indulgent and satisfying. Perfect for family dinners or cozy nights in, it’s a crowd-pleasing favourite you’ll want to make again and again.

Mac and Triple Cheese with Grilled Chicken

Prep Time: 15 min

Total Time: 55 min

Serving: 6 – 8

Ingredients:

2 large skinless boneless chicken breasts (536g)

15 mL (1 tbsp) olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black peppercorns, to taste

30 mL (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh parsley

30 mL (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh oregano

4 cups (400g) macaroni pasta

60 mL (1/4 cup) unsalted butter

60 mL (1/4 cup) ¼” diced onion

15 mL (1 tbsp) finely chopped garlic

60 mL (¼ cup) all-purpose flour

500 mL (2 cups) chicken stock

750 mL (3 cups) 2% milk

15 mL (1 tbsp) smoked paprika

1 (320 g) package Armstrong Triple Cheddar Shredded Cheese

Directions: