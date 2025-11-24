Homegrown Business: Kyle Matuzewiski of BAU-XI Gallery

Bau-Xi Gallery – representing emerging and established visual artists across a variety of media and genres, remains committed to excellence in the promotion and presentation of exceptional contemporary fine art in both Toronto and Vancouver. We spoke with Kyle Matuzewiski, Co-Director of the gallery, to learn how they support artists’ careers, connect them with new audiences, and help clients discover the perfect pieces for their collections.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Bau-Xi Gallery represents emerging and established visual artists across a variety of media and genres, and remains committed to excellence in the promotion and presentation of exceptional contemporary fine art. We are dedicated in helping artists grow their careers along with helping clients find their perfect pieces for their collection!

What made you want to do this work?

Being able to connect with people through art daily is incredibly rewarding, and something that really drove me to work in this industry. You get to meet such a wide variety of people and being able to help them discover more about our artists is something I find special.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Founded in 1965 by Bau-Xi Huang, Bau-Xi Gallery was established in response to a pressing need: many Canadian artists on the West Coast lacked professional gallery representation. Determined to create a platform for local talent, Huang opened the gallery in Vancouver, making it the city’s oldest commercial gallery.

From the outset, Huang understood the importance of connecting artists with a broader audience. His vision extended beyond regional borders, and in 1976, Bau-Xi Gallery expanded eastward with the opening of a Toronto location. This move provided national exposure for the gallery’s artists, securing their presence in two of Canada’s major cultural hubs.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We help people from all walks of life, whether you are coming to the gallery just to view the artwork on display, or thinking of adding a piece to your collection, we are more than happy to help.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

At Bau-Xi Gallery, we offer a wide range of services such as Art Consultation (gallery tours, email consultation, digital mock-ups, in-home trials), Delivery & Installation, Art Rentals, Online acquisitions, and Crating & Shipping. We represent 60+ artists across Canada and internationally, so we have a wide variety of work to browse. You can contact us through our website or simply come and visit us in one of our galleries to find out more about our services!

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Bau-Xi Gallery is based within Toronto and Vancouver. We have two locations in Toronto: 1384 Dufferin St, based in the exciting Dupont area, and 340 Dundas St West, which is opposite the AGO. Our Vancouver gallery is on the exclusive Granville Street (3045 Granville St). We welcome you to come and visit!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

We are frequently asked about services that we offer, specifically in-home trials, digital mock-ups, and shipping. We believe our ability to provide all these services (and more) in-house is what sets Bau-Xi apart from other galleries. The continuity this provides both our business and clients has been fundamental in our success.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I am often visiting clients’ homes or workspaces when consulting or installing artwork, and the best part for me, is seeing how happy people get when the piece is installed and watching their faces light up. It’s also great to know that we are supporting an artist and getting their work out there! The worst part would be that people often have a misconception that art is only for those with specific means. Art is for everyone, and we welcome people to come into the gallery even if they just want to have a look around!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“How many surrealists does it take to fix a sink?”

Two – one to hold the giraffe and the other to fill the bathtub with brightly colored machine parts.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Dark Horse Espresso Bar on Geary Ave. It is an excellent spot to grab a coffee and go, or to post up and watch the world go by. Easy recommendation to both visitors and clients alike.