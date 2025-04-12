Sweetie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Sweetie, a loving cat who lives up to her namesake. While she can sometimes be initially a little shy around new people, she warms up quickly once she feels comfortable-especially if there are treats involved!

Sweetie loves head rubs and gentle petting, and she’ll roll onto her side to show you just how much she enjoys it. She also makes adorable air biscuits when she’s really feeling the love. When Sweetie is done with snuggles she enjoys laying back and watching the world go by.

If you’re looking for a sweet companion who’ll reward your patience with cuddles and love, Sweetie might just be your girl.

Sweetie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 14 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.