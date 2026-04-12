Recipe for Mang-Glow Smoothie from HEAL Wellness

Start your day with this vibrant, nutrient-packed Mang-Glow smoothie from HEAL Wellness, which combines tropical sweetness with a stunning raspberry-beet swirl. The creamy mango base gets a gentle zing from fresh ginger and a boost of optional B12, while the homemade raspberry-beet compote adds antioxidants, earthy depth, and a gorgeous visual pop. Naturally sweetened with agave and made with oat milk for a silky texture, this smoothie is as nourishing as it is beautiful—perfect for glowing from the inside out.
Mang-Glow Smoothie
Serves 1, 20 oz
Ingredients:
For Smoothie
- 1 cup ice
- 1½ cups frozen mango
- 1 small piece of fresh ginger
- ½ tbsp agave
- ¼ tsp B12 (optional)
- ¾ cup oat milk
- ¾ cup orange juice
For Raspberry-Beet Compote
- 1½ cups frozen raspberries
- ½ cup peeled, cubed beets
- 2½ tbsp agave
- 1 cup water
Directions:
For Raspberry-Beet Compote
- Peel and cube the beets.
- Add raspberries, beets, agave, and water to a blender. Blend until completely smooth.
- Pour into a squeeze bottle or airtight container. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
For Smoothie
- Add ice, mango, ginger, agave, B12 (if using), oat milk, and orange juice to a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the compote, then pour your smoothie.