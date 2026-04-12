Recipe for Mang-Glow Smoothie from HEAL Wellness

Start your day with this vibrant, nutrient-packed Mang-Glow smoothie from HEAL Wellness, which combines tropical sweetness with a stunning raspberry-beet swirl. The creamy mango base gets a gentle zing from fresh ginger and a boost of optional B12, while the homemade raspberry-beet compote adds antioxidants, earthy depth, and a gorgeous visual pop. Naturally sweetened with agave and made with oat milk for a silky texture, this smoothie is as nourishing as it is beautiful—perfect for glowing from the inside out.

Mang-Glow Smoothie

Serves 1, 20 oz

Ingredients:

For Smoothie

1 cup ice

1½ cups frozen mango

1 small piece of fresh ginger

½ tbsp agave

¼ tsp B12 (optional)

¾ cup oat milk

¾ cup orange juice

For Raspberry-Beet Compote

1½ cups frozen raspberries

½ cup peeled, cubed beets

2½ tbsp agave

1 cup water

Directions:

For Raspberry-Beet Compote

Peel and cube the beets. Add raspberries, beets, agave, and water to a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Pour into a squeeze bottle or airtight container. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

For Smoothie