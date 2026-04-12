Recipe for Mang-Glow Smoothie from HEAL Wellness

April 12, 2026 Emilea Semancik Food & Drink, Recipes

Start your day with this vibrant, nutrient-packed Mang-Glow smoothie from HEAL Wellness, which combines tropical sweetness with a stunning raspberry-beet swirl. The creamy mango base gets a gentle zing from fresh ginger and a boost of optional B12, while the homemade raspberry-beet compote adds antioxidants, earthy depth, and a gorgeous visual pop. Naturally sweetened with agave and made with oat milk for a silky texture, this smoothie is as nourishing as it is beautiful—perfect for glowing from the inside out.

Recipe for Mang-Glow Smoothie

Mang-Glow Smoothie

Serves 1, 20 oz

Ingredients:

For Smoothie

  • 1 cup ice
  • 1½ cups frozen mango
  • 1 small piece of fresh ginger
  • ½ tbsp agave
  • ¼ tsp B12 (optional)
  • ¾ cup oat milk
  • ¾ cup orange juice

For Raspberry-Beet Compote

  • 1½ cups frozen raspberries
  • ½ cup peeled, cubed beets
  • 2½ tbsp agave
  • 1 cup water

Directions:

For Raspberry-Beet Compote 

  1. Peel and cube the beets.
  2. Add raspberries, beets, agave, and water to a blender. Blend until completely smooth.
  3. Pour into a squeeze bottle or airtight container. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

For Smoothie

  1. Add ice, mango, ginger, agave, B12 (if using), oat milk, and orange juice to a blender. Blend until smooth.
  2. Pour the compote, then pour your smoothie.

 

About Emilea Semancik 281 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

Related Articles