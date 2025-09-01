Homegrown Business: Elias Azimi of Prime Stratix Digital Marketing

Prime Stratix Digital Marketing Agency is dedicated to providing comprehensive marketing solutions while incorporating AI to help businesses scale. We spoke with Elias Azmi, one of the three founders and the agency’s COO, Content Manager, and Head of Relations, about the work they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Prime Stratix Digital Marketing is an agency focused on scaling businesses through the most effective digital marketing strategies like SEO, Paid Advertising & Web Design. Whether it’s a mom n’ pop shop that lacks an online presence or one of our clients like The Mega Gym, soon to be one of the largest gyms in Canada. We’re always strategizing on the best ways to market a brand better as the online industry constantly evolves. At the core of our agency, we are 3 proud Muslims paving a path to stay true to our beliefs, while innovating the digital marketing space for many communities in Canada.

What made you want to do this work?

We frankly noticed many new businesses getting traction and popularity online, ranging from a variety of methods like social media, or optimizing their business for search engines, and we noticed that a lot of established businesses in the country weren’t utilizing the same strategies. Almost every industry was saturated with thousands of businesses depending wholly on their own network, while few dominated with their online presence. More importantly, many people are still behind when it comes to simple digital marketing like websites and even fewer when it comes to AI marketing solutions. The disparity fuelled our desire to provide businesses with a dedicated marketing team to improve their online standing, while also providing brands with the most trending and successful marketing tactics in the present social scene. Especially in a wide demographic of cultures, ages, and race, some people don’t realize billboards can only do so much, in fact, I firmly believe your website and marketing is more valuable than your storefront now, to be more exact, IT IS the storefront, because most people find all the places they want to go from the internet, and if a business doesn’t take advantage of it now, they’ll be left behind.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The problem is that too many businesses either have outdated marketing, or don’t get help to market effectively in the first place. Our solution was to make marketing up to date as the industry and online trends evolve, utilizing the best tactics. Marketing online isn’t what it was 5 years ago. You need more than a simple website directory to your storefront and phone number; you need to take advantage of all the avenues people can find you with. Our services open those avenues for you with Search Engine Optimization, Paid Ads, Website Design and Ai solutions.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele ranges from big clients such as The Mega Gym, to Easy Lite Fire, an international fire starter and bio brick brand trying to modernize their online standing. We also serve smaller businesses like acupuncture clinics, roofing companies and cleaning businesses.

Our demographic is mainly medium-sized to large businesses that need a team of dedicated professionals who will be with them every step towards their goals. Typically, we work with businesses that have some ongoing digital marketing efforts but are lacking in a particularly advantageous area.

We also always love to consult and connect with smaller businesses we see potential in and help get the ball rolling!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We generate revenue through monthly payments or 1 time digital marketing setups like a website. We strategize, discuss goals and figure out which services will benefit the client most, then get paid for executing that digital marketing plan on a monthly basis through our professionals.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are located at Suite 1220 – 4 Robert Speck Parkway, Mississauga, right by Square One. However, marketing is everywhere and the mass utility of marketing for any business or industry is also what pulled my team into starting Prime Stratix.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question a prospective client could ask would be something along the lines of “How will your digital marketing strategy help my specific business goals — like more leads, sales, or brand awareness — and can you show real proof that you’ve done this before?” Every brand is as unique as a snowflake; it’s always a different plan and journey for an optimized marketing plan. That’s precisely why we like to do a deep dive into the client’s business model, and really evaluate how we can make a marketing plan fit their brand and long-term growth. As much as that question may seem obvious, it’s also vital to ask, because if you want to do what everyone else is doing, or you don’t want to fit a long-term marketing plan for your brand uniquely, you may not get as far.

First, we start by understanding your business model, target audience, and goals — whether it’s more qualified leads, increased sales, or stronger brand presence. Then we craft a tailored strategy using the right channels — like SEO, paid ads, email funnels, or social content — based on what drives ROI in the potential client’s industry.

Then, we provide insights into past work. For example, we helped [Client A, an e-commerce brand] increase their ROAS by 350% in 3 months by restructuring their ad campaigns and improving their landing pages. We don’t just focus on clicks — we track conversions, online traffic, LTV, and customer behaviour to optimize every step of the funnel.

Finally, we’re always happy to share specific case studies and data-backed results so the client can see how we’ve delivered real growth for other businesses.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is the creative design of each project. Our whole team is fueled with such creative drive and talent, so we really enjoy making a unique short-term and long-term strategy plan to make each brand stand out from the rest of its respective competition. For example, we had to create a pre-sale website for The Mega Gym. It was really exciting bridging the type of brand identity and other elements to life in such a simple yet sleek design. We had to start with forming guidelines for the brand and the type of creative style the client was looking for, then we got to work with our designer with multiple iterations of which order and how to word the text content and come off to future viewers. Overall, it’s always a unique experience, and that’s what’s so fun about marketing in general.

The worst part has to be letting go of a client or project. It’s not common, but some clients tend to have unrealistic expectations with goals or their growth speed despite the agreed budget. It’s an understandable concern to want to scale faster rather, but some clients can get too antsy even when walking through timelines and processes. For example, with SEO, you really see the fruit after at least a few months due to the process of improving your search engine rankings, nothing is ever an overnight success.

Regardless, we do our best to manage expectations so all our clients understand great things take time. At the end of the day, if a client isn’t on the same page about the project expectations, letting them go is what has to be done.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

This is an easy one, I like to call real passionate marketing agencies like ourselves ‘Creative/Digital Doctors.’ Although it may seem confusing at first, the more you look at the process of a marketing campaign or audit, the more it literally aligns to a check-up or prescription to make a brand become better than before, almost like improving a brand’s ‘health’ per se. It starts off with a check-up on what the brand may be lacking, then a recommendation for the type of marketing medicine they may need to make that growth come to fruition. I love when people hear that for the first time because I can see the dots connect in their face.

Where can we follow you?

Any readers interested in marketing can find us at primestratix.com or follow us on our Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We have to shout out The Mega Gym, with a whopping 70,000 square-foot space. Opening in a few weeks with German exercise equipment from highly custom manufacturing. We are incredibly excited for them to open their doors and become one of the most impressive gyms in North America!