Glen Coco the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Glen Coco, a lovely 3-year-old Chow mix who is equal parts gentle, playful, and quietly devoted. She may be a little shy when you first meet her, but give her a bit of time and patience, and you’ll start to see her sweet personality shine through.

She’s the kind of dog who builds trust at her own pace. While she may not be immediately comfortable with petting, she has so many other ways of showing her affection-soft tail wags, happy play moments, and simply choosing to stay close by your side. Her companionship feels special because it’s earned, and once you’re in her circle, you truly matter to her.

Shelter life has been overwhelming for her. The loud, sudden noises and constant barking make her understandably anxious. But when she’s outside, a different side of her emerges-she becomes curious, engaged, and much more relaxed. She enjoys exploring her surroundings and is interested in other dogs, often watching them with gentle curiosity.

This sweet girl is looking for a calm, understanding home that will let her settle in at her own pace and continue to build confidence. With a little patience and a lot of kindness, she has so much love and joy to offer.

Glen Coco

Breed: Chow Chow, Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.