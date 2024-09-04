“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Writer and Poet Sadie Kromm

All the signs at an early age suggested that Sadie Kromm wanted to be a writer and a poet. While other girls were shopping at the mall, Sadie preferred stationery stores and the library. Notebooks and pens brought her joy.

As a child, Sadie was shy and reserved. She would often play teacher with her stuffed toys and dog. She would mimic her kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Switzer, by handing out writing assignments. Feeling isolated from not having many friends and being bullied took a toll on her mental health, which would find a cruel space in her teenage years to adulthood. The norms of psychotherapy and medication were not fulfilling her needs.

Enter poetry. She was able to communicate her trauma and the highs and lows of life. Sadie has chosen to never let the ink run dry, but rather let it run freely through her veins.

-Written by Char, Sadie’s Mother

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

Summerhill. I typically spend time in my area when I require a slow day and just want a serene place to go for a walk. It’s a nook where people are typically quiet, which is great for those like myself who work in a big city but don’t enjoy the over situation. My favourite places to stop at are Impact Kitchen or Boxcar Social.

What do you do?

I am a poet with a background in graphic arts and journalism. Both have helped greatly when it comes to understanding aesthetics and how I can present a poem that stimulates your senses. I started writing poetry for the purpose of publication and ‘professionally’ at the start of 2023. I was featured as a Fresh Voice by the League of Canadian Poets and honoured to have been published in various literary magazines worldwide, including forthcoming work with Queens University in 2025 since then.

My debut chapbook was released at the beginning of July with Maverick Duck Press. I don’t think my manuscript could have landed in better care and hands. It was important to me that it felt right, especially because it highlighted my rough journey with mental health. I am forever grateful to Kendall and what beautiful work they publish there.

What are you currently working on?

I am in the very early stages of working on new material and putting together a mood board for a full-length poetry book. I first really want to enjoy the progress I have made since starting. But, I can’t wait to see where the journey takes me.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram is like my scrapbook. You can find my work and updates at @sadiespress