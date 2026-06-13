Evie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Evie, a quiet and gentle soul who is looking for a peaceful home where she can relax and truly thrive.

This observant lady is a calm companion who appreciates a soft, reassuring approach while she gets comfortable in new surroundings. Our team has noted that Evie shows a lovely, sweet curiosity; she likes to watch interactive wand toys and will happily step forward to sniff your fingers and accept gentle head scratches. Once she feels secure, her affectionate side really shines, and she will sweetly lean into your hand for pets and stay close by for quiet companionship. She will be a wonderful fit for a patient guardian looking to share a gentle bond.

If you are looking for a quiet, gentle companion to bring a sense of calm and steady affection to your home, please stop by today to meet Evie.

Evie

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 5 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.