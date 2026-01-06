Luna the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Luna is the kind of dog who speaks in whispers rather than shouts. She’s calm, observant, and takes her time getting comfortable in new situations. When the world feels like a lot, Luna prefers to settle on her blanket, relax, and simply be near someone kind. She doesn’t demand attention, but she clearly appreciates it, especially when it’s offered patiently and without pressure.

One of Luna’s sweetest traits is her willingness to connect through small, meaningful moments. She will gently take treats or toys directly from a hand, savouring them with care. Food is a quiet joy for her, especially when it’s paired with calm companionship. Sitting nearby while she eats helps her feel more at ease, and she’s shown that she can enjoy full meals when the environment feels safe and unhurried. A little extra encouragement, like mixing a favourite treat into her food, goes a long way with her.

Luna may be hesitant about going outside or trying unfamiliar activities right away, but she shows curiosity in her own subtle ways-sniffing, approaching the front of her space, and checking things out when she feels ready. She’s not a dog who rushes into new experiences; instead, she thrives when allowed to move at her own pace. With time, consistency, and a gentle routine, she has the potential to grow more confident while still staying true to her calm nature.

What truly defines Luna is her sweetness. She’s a gentle girl who responds best to quiet voices, slow movements, and respectful handling. Sitting with her, offering reassurance, and letting her set the pace helps her relax and show her softer side. She’s the type of companion who would be well-suited to a calm, patient home that values peaceful moments and understands that trust is something built, not rushed.

Luna isn’t flashy or demanding, but for someone who appreciates a thoughtful, tender dog and finds joy in earning trust one small step at a time, she could be a deeply rewarding companion.

Luna

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.