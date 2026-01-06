Charitable Choices: Kumiko Imai of Hackergal

Hackergal is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to inspiring young women and girls to pursue careers in tech and computer science. Recently, they received a Net Good Grant from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority that allowed them to fund a project that brought online safety concepts to thousands of girls through local clubs, online resources, and in-person hackathons. We spoke with Kumiko Imai, Director of Operations at Hackergal, to learn more.

What problem does Hackergal aim to solve?

Girls* and gender-diverse learners are largely underrepresented in STEAM and often don’t have the access, opportunities, or role models they need to see themselves as leaders in technology. Hackergal, a registered charity, exists to address that gap. We are the only national charitable organization in Canada exclusively dedicated to introducing youth to digital skills through free programming.

We inspire students to see just how capable they are and can become. To look at the world with curiosity, confidence, and a critical perspective. By building coding and digital skills, they discover how technology can be a tool for creativity and change in their own lives and communities. When that happens, they become unstoppable. That’s what drives us!

When did you start/join it?

I joined Hackergal in 2018 as the second team member, back when it was only Lucy, our Founder and Executive Director, leading the charge solo.

What made you want to get involved?

I wanted to get involved because I’ve always believed education is one powerful way to create lasting change. Coming from a teaching background, I love seeing how learning opens new doors and career opportunities, especially for underserved youth who might not yet see themselves as belonging in STEAM.

I am passionate about the intersection of non-profit, education, and technology and it’s amazing to see how those worlds come together to create stronger communities and expand career opportunities for the next generation. From day one, I could tell that Hackergal had (and still has!) so much potential and heart. That’s what drew me in and keeps me inspired.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I started, Lucy had already built a strong foundation by bringing free coding and technology programs into schools through our National Hackathon. Ten years ago, digital skills were just starting to gain traction, and conversations about women in tech were only starting to enter the mainstream. We had truly humble beginnings, including handwriting letters to teachers, making cold phone calls, and putting together hand-picked swag packages to mail out ourselves. Lucy and I always joked about how many hats we wore as a team of two! Things were definitely more scrappy back then, but that grit and passion made it all incredibly rewarding, and it is still part of who we are today.

How has it changed since?

Since then, so much has changed! We’ve grown from a tiny, scrappy team into a 15-plus team and national organization with a strong network of educators, partners, and thousands of learners across Canada. Our programs have evolved too, integrating AI, digital content creation, and project-based learning while staying true to our mission of closing the gender gap in STEAM. We now have the tools, team and partnerships to make a bigger impact, but that same heart and sense of purpose is still at the core of everything we do. Our programs will continue to adapt to meet the demands of the rapidly advancing landscape within the new era of AI-powered learning and the digital world.

Our Hackergal Hub online learning portal continues to provide a safe space for learning. Through support from our amazing partners, like CIRA’s Net Good Grants, which help make online safety the focal point of our STEAM programming, and the Government of Canada’s CanCode program, we are able to propel our mission forward.

What more needs to be done?

At Hackergal, we’re proud to have reached over 30,000 girls and gender-diverse learners and more than 1,900 educators across 1,000+ schools and communities nationwide. But ten years after our first programs, those girls are now entering the workforce and there is still a lot of work ahead!

We need to keep breaking down barriers so learners not only see themselves in tech but feel a genuine sense of belonging and leadership there! This means creating stronger pathways into meaningful careers – whether that’s as entrepreneurs, founders, or top executives and workplaces that are inclusive and empowering. The goal isn’t just access, it’s representation and influence. I always say I want to work for a Hackergal alum one day!

How can our readers help?

Readers can help by opening doors and spreading the word about Hackergal! Share our program offerings with educators, community members, and parents/guardians, and invite them to visit the Hackergal Hub to learn more.

Follow and share our socials or connect us with organizations that advocate for women* in STEAM. You can also partner with us, mentor a young learner, or champion equity and inclusion in your own spaces.

Every action helps build a future where leadership in STEAM reflects the diversity of our country.

Do you have any events coming up?

Our 15th Annual National Hackathon will be on Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, followed by National Pitch Day! We will also be celebrating Hackergal turning 10!

Where can we follow you?

