Trooper the cat needs a new family in the Toronto area

Gorgeous Trooper is ready for his forever home! This social boy is getting pretty bored waiting for his family to come by. Where are they? Don’t they know he loves attention, brushing and petting? Aren’t they aware that he will go crazy for catnip and after a wand toy? This boy is ready for his forever home! What are they waiting for?

Trooper is in need of a home that is able to give him all the attention he deserves, while respecting the body language that he uses to say “I think I need some alone time.” Like all cats, Trooper needs someone committed to his health and happiness! This handsome fellow has a lot of energy and would do best as the only pet in a mature home and may need to remain on anti-anxiety medication for life, to keep him feeling fancy and fine.

Trooper

Age: 8 years 4 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

