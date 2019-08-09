“Five Minutes With” Second City Music Director Jordan Armstrong

Jordan Armstrong is a music educator, multi-instrumentalist and composer. She is the musical director of the Second City in Toronto and can be seen and heard performing regularly as one half of musical comedy duo Death Ray Cabaret (Best of the Fest, Critic’s Pick Toronto Fringe 2019) and as the musical director for the spontaneous musical show Improv Karaoke. Jordan has worked with world music and dance ensembles Samba Squad and Ballet Creole, the Toronto Fringe Festival (People Suck, Shakespeare’s Ghostbusters), One Night Only (2016 Dora nominee, best musical direction) and the Canadian Comedy Award winning production The Adventures of Tom Shadow.

Name: Jordan Armstrong

Genre: Comedy?

Founded: Feb 7, 1983

Favourite Restaurant:

Chula Taberna, Khao San Road, Relish Bar and Grill I love food

Favourite band as a teenager:

Weezer hahaha

Favourite band now:

July Talk, The Sheepdogs, Vulfpeck, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Young Fathers, Neko Case

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Anything by Hall and Oates, completely guilt free

Live Show Ritual:

Convincing myself I don’t have to pee AGAIN followed by mild panic.

Favourite local artist:

Stacey Sproule

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta forever and ever.

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale.

EP or LP?

EP. I have a short attention span.

Early bird or night owl?

Both. I take a lot of naps.

Road or studio?

Both!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti. I can’t stand Chalet sauce.

Where can we follow you?

Any shows or albums coming up?

Check out www.deathraycabaret.com for upcoming shows, music and videos. And if you’ve got kids in your life visit CBC Kids for the upcoming Story Store podcast, it’s super funny and I did the score! Improv Karaoke happens the second Monday of every month at Comedy Bar: Comedians make up songs on the spot with a live band, it’s so so fun.Currently in rehearsal for the Second City Toronto’s 83rd review coming this fall!