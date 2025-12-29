Designed to close long-standing gaps in women’s healthcare, Coven Women’s Health is a virtual clinic delivering continuous, personalized care for women at every stage of life across Ontario. Specializing in hormonal health—including perimenopause, PMDD, PCOS, and related challenges—the clinic brings together medical care, therapy, nutrition, and lifestyle coaching in one collaborative, evidence-based model, helping women get clear answers, feel genuinely supported, and regain a sense of agency over their health.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Coven Women’s Health. We are a virtual clinic delivering continuous, personalized healthcare for women at every life stage.

We support women through hormonal transitions or challenges like perimenopause, PMDD, PCOS and overall hormonal health. We offer programs that bring together care across medical, therapy, nutrition and lifestyle coaching, all designed to help women get answers, feel heard, and feel powerful again.

Our care model is rooted in clinical expertise, collaboration, and personalization — the healthcare that women deserve.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve lived this. For more than a decade, I struggled with debilitating migraines, anxiety, and later perimenopause, and I kept hitting walls in the healthcare system. I knew something was wrong, but it was so hard to get anyone to connect the dots.

I co-founded Coven Women’s Health with Dr. Michelle Jacobson, one of Canada’s leading OBGYNs (previously, my doctor) and menopause experts, because we both saw how broken the current system is when it comes to women’s hormonal health. We wanted to build the kind of clinic we wish had existed for us — credible, compassionate, and truly supportive.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Women in Canada often wait years for answers to their hormonal health concerns and can live on average 9 years in poor health. Their symptoms are minimized, they’re told “it’s just part of getting older,” or they end up Googling their way through complicated, conflicting information.

We wanted to shorten the path to answers and make it easy to access real, expert care. At Coven Women’s Health, there’s no referral needed, and women get access to a collaborative team of experienced practitioners who actually understand hormonal health.

It’s about giving women clarity, support, and a sense of agency again.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our community is made up of women across Ontario, mostly in their 30s through 60s, who are navigating hormonal transitions like perimenopause or conditions like PMDD and PCOS.

Many are working professionals, caregivers, and mothers who don’t have time to fight a system that wasn’t built for them. They want answers they can trust, and care that fits into their lives, not the other way around.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We operate as a fee-for-service model, offering structured programs that integrate medical care, therapy, RN health coaching, and nutrition support.

These programs aren’t just a “nice to have,” they lead to better patient outcomes by offering consistent, personalized care and follow-up, rather than one-off appointments that leave women on their own to figure things out.

Everything is virtual, so women across Ontario can access our team from wherever they are.

Plus, with our team consisting of registered practitioners, many of our services are HSA or Extended Benefits eligible.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Coven Women’s Health is a virtual clinic, so we meet women wherever they are. Our team of practitioners is based across Ontario, including Toronto, and connected to some of the country’s top academic and clinical institutions.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How do I know I’m getting credible, personalized, expert care — and not just another ‘hormone wellness’ trend?”

There’s a lot of noise out there. A lot of people call themselves hormone experts, but they’re not trained clinicians. At Coven, our team is made up of registered healthcare professionals who specialize in women’s health and hormonal care. We’re led by Dr. Michelle Jacobson OBGYN, one of Canada’s leading experts in menopause and gynecologic health.

Our model is collaborative and evidence-based, so women get trusted, coordinated care, not snake oil or promises we can’t keep.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part: Watching women finally get answers and seeing the visible relief that comes from feeling heard and validated. That’s often just as powerful as the treatment itself.

The worst part: Navigating the outdated infrastructure we’re forced to work with. Canada’s EMR and healthcare systems are not built for innovation, so creating modern, patient-friendly experiences means working around a lot of barriers. It’s frustrating, but worth it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

In women’s health, sometimes the most radical “innovation” is… actually listening.

(But seriously, it’s wild how far that alone can go.)

