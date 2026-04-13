Open Farm is a mission-driven pet food company creating premium, ethically sourced nutrition designed to help pets live healthier, happier lives while raising the bar for transparency and responsible farming. Known for its commitment to high-quality ingredients, third-party animal welfare certifications, and a traceable supply chain, the brand has become a leader in the shift toward more conscious pet nutrition.

We spoke with Co-Founders Isaac Langleben (Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer) and Jacqueline Prehogan (Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer) to learn how this Toronto-born business grew from a local start-up into one of North America’s highest scoring cat and dog food companies and why their mission matters now more than ever.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our company is called Open Farm, a mission-driven pet food brand helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives. We make premium quality nutrition using clean ingredients from some of the best farms and fisheries in the world. Our products range from high-protein kibble and fresh meals to freeze-dried raw and treats.

But the “what we do” is only part of the story. Open Farm was founded on the belief that better farming, better ingredients, and better transparency could meaningfully improve the food system. When we started the company, we saw a lack of accountability across animal agriculture and a disconnect between how food was marketed and how it was produced. We set out to change that. Since our first bag, we have led our industry in animal welfare with 100% of our meat ingredients having third-party animal welfare certifications, and every ingredient can be traced back to its geographic source. Transparency isn’t something we added along the way; it’s one of the principles the company was founded on. We are more committed to our mission than ever, having earned our B Corporation Certification and bringing on one of Canada’s leading Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists to our team.

What made you want to do this work?

Our path into the pet industry wasn’t linear. I was in law school, and Isaac was working in finance when we adopted our rescue dog, Bella, a Puggle who changed the entire trajectory of our lives. Caring for her made us realize how limited the options were for pet parents who wanted products that reflected their values. That realization pushed me to rethink my own career path and ultimately inspired the creation of Canada Pooch. As we became more aware of issues surrounding ingredient sourcing, animal welfare, and environmental impact in our own food choices, it also became impossible to ignore the gaps in pet nutrition, which is what eventually led us to build Open Farm.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

In 2014, transparency in pet food was almost nonexistent. Ingredient sourcing, farming practices, and animal welfare standards were rarely discussed. Meanwhile, the broader food system was facing pressure around ingredient sourcing and consumer trust. We wanted to build a pet food company that reflected the values people apply to their own food—responsible farming, real transparency, and high-quality ingredients. By embedding those principles directly into our supply chain from day one, Open Farm became a way to show that great nutrition and great farming practices go hand in hand.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customers are pet parents who want to feed the absolute best to their pets. They’re conscious consumers—families, young professionals, and urban pet lovers—who care about what goes into their own food and expect the same level of integrity in their pets’ nutrition.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

You can find Open Farm in over 8,500 neighbourhood pet stores across North America, as well as on our website. We’ve launched more than 130 recipes in the past two years alone, all made with responsibly sourced, third-party certified ingredients.

We’ve always believed that doing some good and doing well in business can coexist. That belief is why we’re a Certified B Corporation, meaning we measure success through social and environmental impact as well as financial performance. In 2024, we became the highest-scoring national dog and cat food brand in North America, which we’re incredibly proud of. In addition to creating the highest-quality pet nutrition, our team is laser-focused on our impact, including advancing our regenerative agriculture and zero-waste-to-landfill goals, as well as supporting people and animals in our communities.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You can find Open Farm recipes in neighbourhood pet stores all across Toronto, including Global Pet Foods and Pet Valu. We’re big believers in supporting local retailers; they’re the heart of our community. At our headquarters in Little Italy, you’ll find a passionate team with leaders in animal nutrition such as our veterinary nutritionist, innovation specialists, and our head of animal welfare, all working together to raise the bar for pet nutrition.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Pet parents today are asking all the right questions, but one we get a lot is: “How do I know this food is actually good for my pet?”

At Open Farm, every recipe is created with veterinarians and animal nutritionists to ensure it’s complete, balanced, and goes above and beyond to benefit pets’ long-term health. We use only premium, responsibly sourced ingredients, never with fillers or additives. We obsess over every standard, ingredient and nutrient. We also believe trust comes from transparency. Every Open Farm product includes a QR code on pack that lets pet parents see exactly where each ingredient comes from and view the product’s carbon footprint. That level of openness is something we’re extremely proud of.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is hearing from pet parents who tell us their pets are healthier, happier, and more energetic because of Open Farm. Knowing we’re helping improve the lives of animals while supporting better farming and sustainability practices is incredibly rewarding. The hardest part? Redefining an industry that’s been slow to change. But meaningful change takes persistence, and it’s worth every step when we see how far we’ve come.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People like to joke about the fact that they’re feeding their pets better than themselves (and with Open Farm, this can sometimes actually be the case)!

Where can we follow you?

Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook. You can also visit openfarmpet.ca to learn more about our mission and shop our recipes.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Reach Personal Fitness on Dupont. Incredible gym with a very experienced and passionate team. Shoutout to Ben and Greg!

Ezra’s Pound on Dupont Street! Best coffee and food, nicest staff, and great vibes.