Recipe for Mac & Cheese Balls from Armstrong Cheese

December 28, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Armstrong Cheese shared this delicious recipe for Mac & Cheese Balls, the ultimate comfort-food snack. Made with a creamy béchamel and Armstrong Mmmm…Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese, they’re perfect for entertaining, sharing, or indulging all on your own.

Prep Time: 30 min
Total Time: 1h 40 min
Serving: 12 balls

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Armstrong Mmmm…Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ½ cup flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 cups cooked macaroni
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs

Directions:

  1. Start by preparing the cheese béchamel: in a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour, whisk together, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk. Cook and stir until smooth and thickened, then season with salt and pepper.
  2. In the same saucepan, add half of the shredded cheese (about ½ cup) and stir with a wooden spoon until melted. Add the cooked macaroni, then let the mixture cool completely.
  3. Once cooled, scoop out a portion of the preparation about the size of your palm. Add a generous pinch of shredded cheese, then close it up and shape into a ball. Repeat to form 12 balls.
  4. Place the balls on a parchment-lined dish and freeze for 1 hour.
  5. While the balls are freezing, prepare the breading station: in one bowl, beat the eggs; in a second bowl, add the breadcrumbs.
  6. Once frozen, dip each ball into the beaten eggs and let excess drip off, then coat well with breadcrumbs.
  7. Cook in the air fryer, 4 balls at a time, for 8–10 minutes, or until the inside is hot and gooey and the outside is golden brown. Savour and share… or keep them all to yourself!

 

