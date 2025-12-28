Recipe for Mac & Cheese Balls from Armstrong Cheese

Armstrong Cheese shared this delicious recipe for Mac & Cheese Balls, the ultimate comfort-food snack. Made with a creamy béchamel and Armstrong Mmmm…Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese, they’re perfect for entertaining, sharing, or indulging all on your own.
Mac & Cheese Balls
Prep Time: 30 min
Total Time: 1h 40 min
Serving: 12 balls
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Armstrong Mmmm…Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ cup flour
- 1 cup milk
- Salt and pepper
- 3 cups cooked macaroni
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
Directions:
- Start by preparing the cheese béchamel: in a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour, whisk together, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk. Cook and stir until smooth and thickened, then season with salt and pepper.
- In the same saucepan, add half of the shredded cheese (about ½ cup) and stir with a wooden spoon until melted. Add the cooked macaroni, then let the mixture cool completely.
- Once cooled, scoop out a portion of the preparation about the size of your palm. Add a generous pinch of shredded cheese, then close it up and shape into a ball. Repeat to form 12 balls.
- Place the balls on a parchment-lined dish and freeze for 1 hour.
- While the balls are freezing, prepare the breading station: in one bowl, beat the eggs; in a second bowl, add the breadcrumbs.
- Once frozen, dip each ball into the beaten eggs and let excess drip off, then coat well with breadcrumbs.
- Cook in the air fryer, 4 balls at a time, for 8–10 minutes, or until the inside is hot and gooey and the outside is golden brown. Savour and share… or keep them all to yourself!