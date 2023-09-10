Recipe for Watermelon Gazpacho of Chef Juan Alvarez

Rosalinda and its Chef de Cuisine, Juan Alvarez, shared with us this delicious recipe for Watermelon Gazpacho on a mission to make the summer ambience an everyday experience. This recipe for a vibrant and chilled summer salad, where diced watermelon, tomatoes, and peppers come together in perfect harmony, is bound to make this never-ending summer goal a reality. The freshness of the juicy watermelon, combined with tangy tomatoes and crisp bell peppers and complimented by the aromatics of the mint and basil, make this Watermelon Gazpacho a refreshing and mouth-watering plate to be enjoyed by all.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Ingredients:

3⁄4 of a watermelon (depending on size)

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

2 teaspoon of lime juice

1 medium tomato (depending on size)

3⁄4 of a red bell pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon of salt

Fresh mint, to garnish

Basil, to garnish

Orange wedges, to garnish

Sliced cucumbers, to garnish

Directions:

1. Roughly dice the watermelon, tomatoes, and bell peppers

2. In a blender combine the watermelon, tomatoes, bell peppers, lime juice, red wine vinegar and salt. Blend for on high for 30 seconds or until smooth

3. Garnish with sliced mint and basil, orange wedges and cucumber slices

4. Serve chilled