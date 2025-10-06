Homegrown Business: Jacqueline Francis of Inner Expansion Inc.

Jacqueline Francis is the founder of Inner Expansion Inc., a coaching business dedicated to helping women overcome self-sabotage, scarcity mindsets, and low self-worth. As a Self-Image and Transformation Coach, she works with ambitious women ages 25-55 to help them rewrite limiting beliefs and achieve their goals. Her coaching focuses on shifting a client’s self-image at a deep, identity level, combining mindset work, self-image exercises, and manifestation practices. For Jacqueline, the most rewarding part of her work is witnessing a client’s transformation as they step into their power and create a life they love.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called Inner Expansion Inc., because growth and self-expansion start from within. By shifting how you perceive yourself and the world around you, you unlock greater joy, fulfillment, and happiness. When you replace old, limiting stories with new, empowering ones, you create space for your most expansive life to unfold. Before anything can change on the outside, the inside must change first.

What made you want to do this work?

I was led to this calling because I experienced an inner shift. I had a mentor who showed me what was possible when I put the belief back into myself. I began to understand the conscious and subconscious mind and that we are responsible for our own results by becoming aware of beliefs that hold us back, fear of judgment, and self-doubt. Things we all internally struggle with and hold us back from living fully. I understood that once you take 100% responsibility for your own results, transformation is possible—and I wanted to help women step into their truth, reclaim their confidence, and create a life they love. I am living proof of that.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to solve the problem of women feeling stuck in self-sabotage, scarcity mindset, and low self-worth. Many talented, ambitious women struggle to fully show up for themselves because they’ve internalized limiting beliefs about who they believe they are and what they deserve. Inner Expansion helps them rewrite that story.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My clients are primarily women (for now), ages 25–55, who are ready to make meaningful changes in their lives. They may be professionals, entrepreneurs, or moms, but what unites them is the desire to feel confident, authentic, and empowered while breaking free from limiting beliefs and self-doubt so they can actually reach the goals they set for themselves.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Inner Expansion offers 1:1 coaching programs, group programs, workshops, and in-person events. Clients work with me to identify the beliefs holding them back, shift their self-image, and implement actionable steps that transform their mindset and life. We combine mindset work, self-image exercises, and manifestation practices to create results that last. (This work is ongoing, so I empower my clients with the tools necessary for them to implement for when they unlock the next level of their lif.e)

Where in the city can we find your profession?

While my coaching is primarily offered online, I work with clients across Toronto and host occasional in-person workshops around the city and surrounding neighbourhoods. There is no limitation on location.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How will working with you help me change not just my actions, but my beliefs about myself?

Because true transformation begins on the inside, I focus on helping clients shift their self-image at a deep, identity level—so the changes they make are lasting, not temporary.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is witnessing women’s transformation as they step into their power, silence self-doubt, and create lives they never imagined possible. The worst part is knowing how many women never give themselves permission to start, which is why my work also focuses on helping them take that first step. Live life in colour is what I always say.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

There is this element of this work being too woo-woo, like just think about change and it will magically happen, or that house or car you want. Snap your fingers and it will appear, as if there isn’t inner work that needs to be done before shifting your identity.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’m a big fan of Word of Mouth YYZ, a vibrant community space in Toronto that celebrates storytelling, creativity, and connection. They host events like “May We Speak,” providing a platform for voices to be heard and fostering meaningful conversations. It’s a place where words come to life, and community thrives.