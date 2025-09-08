Conceptual Event Society (CES) is a Toronto-based, full-service public relations and corporate event firm that specializes in connecting brands, celebrities, and charities to their audiences through unforgettable experiences and strategic media exposure.

We spoke with Jessica Panetta, Head Director and Founder of CES, to learn how she’s changing the narrative in PR, why purpose-driven campaigns matter, and what sets her powerhouse firm apart in an industry known more for flash than follow-through.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Conceptual Event Society (CES) is a global, full-service, public relations and corporate event firm based in Toronto. Our objective is to connect brands, charities and celebrities to their target markets through remarkable event management and attention-grabbing PR. CES creates a bond between their clients and key media outlets to conceive, develop and execute event and PR goals. We and our clients have worked with everyone from Penelope Cruz to Bryan Adams to Lady Gaga.

What made you want to do this work?

I was stuck in a job that I didn’t love, so I decided to do a bunch of different internships, while working full-time on the side. This allowed me to experience diverse and challenging jobs. One of them was an internship at a PR company. I fell in love with it and decided to take a stab at it, on my own, as well as do my own spin on it. With a foundation in business, the transition was organic.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

PR has a stereotype: They all lie to make a buck. They oversell and underdeliver. We are in the business of shutting down this stereotype and making dreams come true. Behind these brands are individuals and families that want to do good and disrupt the norm. When it comes to fashion, we were one of the first PR companies in the country to represent inclusive brands, as well as place them in earned media.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele ranges from startups to global brands to celebrities, who are looking to elevate their public image, grow their brand and connect with key audiences, through meaningful experiences and campaigns.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We generate revenue through client service fees for our public relations and event management services. Each package is customized to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our Event Production & Management services include the planning, production and execution of events such as brand activations, galas, product launches, charitable initiatives and more! Our clients are billed for comprehensive, end-to-end execution, covering everything from creative direction and logistics to vendor coordination, staffing, as well as on-site management. In addition, our Public and Media Relations offerings are available through monthly packages or project-based services. These include strategic media outreach, press release development and distribution, as well as influencer and media relations. How it works is just as important as what we do. Every engagement begins with a discovery and strategy phase, where we conduct a detailed consultation to understand the client’s goals, target audience and brand identity. Based on this, CES develops a personalized strategy aligned with its broader marketing objectives. From there, we move into the execution phase, managing every aspect of production and coordination, securing media and influencer coverage, overseeing logistics and ensuring every touchpoint reflects the brand authentically. Finally, our commitment continues through relationship building, where we go beyond the deliverables to help clients foster long-term connections with media, influencers and key stakeholders.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What sets you apart from other PR and event companies? What sets Conceptual Event Society (CES) apart from other PR and event companies is our personalized, strategy-first approach. We understand that no two brands are alike, which is why we take the time to uncover each client’s unique needs, audience and goals, crafting custom campaigns that align with their goals. We don’t just execute events or secure press. We help our clients think beyond the obvious, identifying opportunities and ideas they may not have considered. With access to a global network of media, influencers and respected industry leaders, we offer our clients the reach of a large firm with the care and attention of a boutique agency. Our support goes beyond the contract, creating lasting strategies and connections that continue to deliver value long after the campaign ends. At CES, creativity is matched with flawless execution, ensuring every project is not only impactful but unforgettable. We are one of the few PR companies in the country that is also media. This allows us to have meaningful relationships with them, which creates a connection between the brand that we represent and the media. This makes for more impactful and lasting coverage.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is making people’s dreams come true, whether a goal is big or small, it’s always meaningful. There is no worst part. I am one of those people who love their job and find purpose in it. We have mentorship and internship programs, and we raise millions of dollars per year for diverse charities. As a former certified teacher, it has always been important to me to give back.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“People in PR are liars”. This joke is true for the most part, but because of this joke, our business has thrived because we are the complete antithesis of that.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

She Auto Know. This company helps women learn more about their cars to increase that one percent through blending automotive entertainment and education with lifestyle to create a network that empowers women to actively participate in the automotive industry.