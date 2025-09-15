Homegrown Business: Erin Craven of UROSPOT

UROSPOT is a trailblazing Canadian company reshaping how we think about pelvic health—by making the taboo talkable and treatment accessible, dignified, and empowering. Founded by Erin Craven, a former patient-turned-advocate, UROSPOT offers non-invasive, pain-free care for people struggling with pelvic floor dysfunction—issues like bladder leaks, urgency, prolapse, and more. Their groundbreaking approach combines cutting-edge technology with expert guidance, all while patients remain fully clothed. With 21 locations across Canada (and counting), UROSPOT is more than a healthcare provider—it’s a movement.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called UROSPOT. URO roots the brand in healthcare (as in urology) and SPOT because we are the SPOT for pelvic health done differently. We help women (and men) improve their pelvic health in a non-invasive, easy and pain-free way. While you remain fully clothed, our team of pelvic health experts combine advanced technology with education and health coaching to improve the fitness of your pelvic floor and give you back control and confidence. As you sit on our Health Canada and FDA-approved medical chair, it used intense electromagnetic energy to stimulate and strengthen the pelvic floor muscle. In each session, the energy is doing the equivalent of thousands of kegel exercises for you. We are rehabilitating the pelvic floor muscles so you can live with freedom and confidence.

What made you want to do this work?

I was a woman struggling with issues that many women struggle with. Bladder leaks when you laugh, cough or sneeze. Bladder urgency, frequent trips to the bathroom, waking up at night to pee and pelvic organ prolapse. I felt these issues were starting to rob me of things I loved to do in my life, like play tennis or go for a run at way too young an age. I didn’t want to take medicine, I didn’t want invasive surgery, and I didn’t want to have hands or instruments inside my body. I knew there had to be a better way to solve this that was evidence-based, and I wanted to do this to help me and the 2/3 women over 40 experiencing the same thing.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The gender gap in healthcare is an issue I am passionate about improving. Women are underserved, under-researched, under-funded, under-supported, and so often dismissed in our healthcare system. Incontinence (bladder leaks) is a silent epidemic where women have been conditioned to believe it is a normal part of being a woman. It is common. It is not normal. Your body should never leak urine. It is this type of misconception I want to undo. We aim to make the taboo talkable and help empower women to seek care and accept that they deserve care. A life in adult pads and diapers should not be the future that women simply accept as normal any longer.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We help all people struggling with various forms of pelvic floor dysfunction. Our youngest client is 18 and our oldest is 99. We treat both women and men. Women tend to experience these issues after childbirth, during perimenopause and menopause and after certain surgeries. For men, these issues can begin to appear as they age and after surgeries like a prostatectomy.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our consultation is always complimentary to help improve people’s awareness of pelvic floor dysfunction and understand their options for

treatment and how a care plan at UROSPOT would look for them. Our treatment program is individualized and may include working with a pelvic health physiotherapist if the client prefers this. A portion of our treatment cost can be covered by extended health benefits as well.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We have 21 locations open across Canada with another 9 opening soon. In the GTA, we have 8 locations. I wanted to build UROSPOT as a platform to help change women’s lives and to help women become entrepreneurs. Each of our locations is opened and operated by a woman in that community who wanted to bring this approach to pelvic health to that neighbourhood to help more women. It’s been incredible to watch these women bet on themselves, become entrepreneurs and change so many lives with the incredible work they do.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

If comparing services, the best questions to ask include: Will my care include a comprehensive assessment by a healthcare professional? Will my care plan be individualized, and will it include an education program? Will a pelvic health professional be leading my care? If the answer is no to any of these questions, they should look elsewhere.

If the location is a skin clinic or medspa where pelvic health is one of hundreds of services offered, they should explore a place of care where pelvic health is all they do. Your pelvic health is nuanced and individual; your care must be as well. Where you seek care and who in that location is providing your care matters a great deal.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing the transformation in our clients. We have tears of joy in our SPOTs every single day. People who can exercise again, travel without worry, eliminate pads from their life, trust their bodies again, enjoy intimacy again, and sleep through the night again. It is an incredible gift to witness. The hardest part is when a client is eager to use our technology but, for safety reasons, isn’t a fit for treatment. For example, if they have a cardiac pacemaker.

This would be considered a contraindication to our technology. We still create a care plan for that client to work with our incredible physiotherapists, but in those moments, the technology needs to be excluded.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

As the face of UROSPOT in much of our advertising, and with the expansion of our brand across the country, I have become the face of peeing your pants in Canada. I proudly own this, but would love to get the chance to tell my younger self this is where we would end up, just to see her reaction!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’m a huge Rebecca Hay fan! Such an incredible designer, speaker, educator and podcast host. She can transform a space and transform a designer to become better at their craft. Her energy is infectious, and I find her super inspirational as a female entrepreneur and leader.