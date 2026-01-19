Toronto couple Amanda Neves and Sebastian Kennedy are the husband-and-wife team behind Adventure Alley, a nature-inspired indoor play space reimagining how families connect, learn, and play. Located in the heart of the Junction, the 6,700-square-foot eco-conscious playground seamlessly blends creativity with purpose, featuring soaring multi-level playscapes, sensory zones, and artful workshops designed for children aged 1 to 12.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Adventure Alley is a nature-inspired indoor play space designed for children aged 1–12, offering 6,700 square feet of immersive, eco-conscious play that blends imaginative play with purpose. It features multi-level 19-foot-high playscapes, sensory zones, creative workshops, and party rooms, all built to provide kids with space to move, explore, connect, inspire, and be creative.

We designed Adventure Alley with sustainability and comfort in mind. The space incorporates eco-friendly, nature-inspired materials and energy-efficient features, creating an environment that feels warm, safe, and responsible. Recognizing that playtime is just as important for parents and caregivers, we incorporated a dedicated lounge where adults can relax, work, and enjoy a coffee while keeping an eye on their kids.

As a space designed for families by families, we are equally committed to giving back through our Play with Purpose initiative. One hundred percent of adult admission fees, along with a portion of proceeds from birthday party packages and facility rentals, are donated to local charities. We launched the initiative by partnering with the SickKids Foundation and The Red Door Shelter, with new community partners to be featured each quarter.

What made you want to do this work?

While Toronto offers some great family spaces, it still lacks large-scale indoor facilities that combine thoughtful design, sensory play, and a genuine sense of community—especially in a city that’s cold for significant portions of the year. Beyond one comparable space downtown, there’s nothing quite like Adventure Alley in the city’s west end.

Over the past decade, the Junction has evolved into a vibrant hub of creativity and a popular destination for young families. Known for its strong sense of community, it felt like the perfect place to introduce something new. The neighbourhood’s energy and spirit align perfectly with what Adventure Alley represents.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We saw a gap in play spaces that balance fun with design, safety, and community values. Many indoor playgrounds can feel transactional—you go, you leave. We wanted to build an environment where families could stay, connect, and feel part of something. As parents ourselves, we know the importance of cleanliness, thoughtful programming, and a welcoming atmosphere that doesn’t overstimulate.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our main demographic is children aged 1–12, but we really serve entire families—parents, caregivers, grandparents, and friends who want to share meaningful play experiences.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Families can book play sessions, parties, and private events online. We also host workshops and community programming throughout the year. A small portion of every sale is donated to local charities through our Play with Purpose initiative, so every visit helps to give back to the community.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You can find Adventure Alley in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood, at the brand-new Galleria development, 140 Galleria Road, Unit 2—just off Dupont between Dufferin and Lansdowne.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: “What makes Adventure Alley different from other indoor playgrounds?”

Answer: Every detail of Adventure Alley was designed by families, for families. From our Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) safety system (which will soon be implemented!) to our charitable model, to the calm aesthetic and thoughtful programming, we’ve built a space not only for play, but one that grows with your child while giving back to the community at the same time.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do is seeing the kids light up when they first walk in. It’s always magical and heartwarming. Watching families and their kids explore and enjoy the space—while realizing the thought that went into every detail—is incredibly rewarding.

Not the worst part, but the most challenging part, is the logistics behind the scenes! Building and running a space like this involves numerous moving pieces, both literally and figuratively. And because Adventure Alley isn’t a daycare, café, or amusement park, it sometimes takes a little explaining for new visitors to understand what we are. Once they do, they fall in love with it—and that makes every challenge worth it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

It’s not exactly a joke about our professions, but more about how unexpected this new chapter is for us. If you’d asked a few years ago what we’d be doing today, owning a children’s indoor playground would’ve been the last thing on our list.

Amanda, spending almost 20 years in law, and Sebastian, a filmmaker, never imagined running a play space for kids—yet here we are, and we couldn’t be happier! Taking this leap has been incredibly rewarding; it’s allowed us to give back, connect with families, and become part of the community in a truly meaningful way.

Where can we follow you?

You can find us on our website, Instagram, and LinkedIn. To stay up to date on the space and our programming, please subscribe to our newsletter through our website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We have many! We are incredibly grateful to the many local businesses that have supported us. We have to give a huge shoutout to Panago Pizza at Bathurst and Bloor, who’ve supported Adventure Alley from the very beginning and been an incredible community partner.

We’re also so grateful for our marketing team at Snack Agency, our web design and IT team at August Digital, and our talented designer and friend, Jordana Leventhal Vermaat, all of whom helped bring the vision for Adventure Alley to life.