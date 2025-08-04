Homegrown Business: Charlotte Langley of Nice Cans

Charlotte Langley, a classically trained chef and Founder & CEO of Nice Cans, is redefining what canned food can be. Her brand delivers premium, chef-crafted tinned seafood with bold flavours and a playful edge, aiming to shake off the stigma of canned food as boring or basic. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and a sense of indulgence, Nice Cans is turning everyday pantry staples into something crave-worthy—available online and on the shelves of gourmet grocers across North America.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The business is called Nice Cans. We create premium, chef-crafted, sustainably sourced tinned seafood with bold, unapologetic flavours. We’re redefining indulgence in the canned food category—making it sexy, delicious, and empowering

What made you want to do this work?

Growing up by the ocean in Prince Edward Island and working as a classically trained chef, I developed a deep love for seafood, storytelling, and sustainability. I wanted to create a brand that celebrates deliciousness without compromise, and empowers people to live boldly and deliciously.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to tackle the misconception that canned food is basic or boring. Nice Cans elevates it into a premium, playful, and deeply satisfying experience—while also addressing sustainability in seafood sourcing and making premium ingredients more accessible.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customers are bold, health-conscious, ethically minded food lovers—mostly Millennials and Gen Xers—who care about flavour, sustainability, and having a little fun while they shop, eat, and live.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Nice Cans generates revenue through direct-to-consumer (online sales and subscriptions), wholesale grocery partnerships, and foodservice partnerships (chefs, boutique hotels, etc.). We operate on a multi-channel strategy supported by a unique revenue-sharing co-packing model.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You’ll find Nice Cans in gourmet grocery stores, independent food shops, and high-end retailers across Canada and the US—and growing every month. You can also find us online at justnicecans.com.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: “How do you ensure your seafood is truly sustainable and top quality?”

Answer: Every tin we make is MSC certified, meaning it’s sourced from responsibly managed fisheries or farms. Our ingredients are organic when possible, and every product is hand-packed at peak season to lock in flavour, nutrition, and quality.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best Part: Watching people light up when they realize canned seafood can be this bold, indulgent, and joyful.

Worst Part: Supply chain hiccups. (Even the boldest cans sometimes have to wait at customs!)

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“I sell Nice Cans. It’s exactly what you’re thinking—and also exactly not what you’re thinking.”

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | TikTok | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’m a huge fan of Forno Cultura—an amazing artisanal bakery here in Toronto. Their energy, commitment to craft, and deliciousness totally align with how we think about food at Nice Cans.