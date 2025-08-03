Recipe for Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad from East Tea Can

With watermelon season at its peak, we’re thrilled to feature this Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad recipe, a refreshing new creation from East Tea Can’s kitchen that brings a playful twist to this beloved summer fruit.
East Tea Can, a Middle Eastern canteen with locations in Toronto and Mississauga, is celebrated for its contemporary spin on classic dishes. Their menu highlights traditional flavours reimagined with fresh, seasonal ingredients—and their Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad is a great example of the talent in their kitchen.
Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad
Ingredients:
For Salad
- 100 g arugula, washed and dried
- 5 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 radicchio leaves, thinly sliced
- 200 g watermelon, medium diced
- 20 g fresh fennel, thinly sliced
- 4–5 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
- 100 g feta cheese, hand-crumbled into large chunks
- 20 g roasted spicy pecans, whole or roughly chopped
- Microgreens, for garnish
For Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette
Yields ~150 ml – Store in a squeeze bottle and shake well before use
- Olive Oil 100 ml
- Pomegranate Molasses 40 ml
- Salt to taste
- Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
To make the vinaigrette
- Combine olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and pepper in a jar or squeeze bottle
- Shake vigorously until well emulsified
- Use approximately 20 ml per portion
Assembling the salad
- Wash and dry all vegetables, greens and herbs
- Arrange arugula as the base in a chilled salad bowl or individual serving plates
- Layer cherry tomatoes, diced watermelon, sliced fennel, and radicchio over the arugula
- Sprinkle chopped mint leaves throughout
- Add a generous amount of hand-crumbled feta
- Top with spicy pecans and garnish with microgreens
- Drizzle with 20 ml of vinaigrette just before serving.