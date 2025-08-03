Recipe for Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad from East Tea Can

With watermelon season at its peak, we’re thrilled to feature this Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad recipe, a refreshing new creation from East Tea Can’s kitchen that brings a playful twist to this beloved summer fruit.

East Tea Can, a Middle Eastern canteen with locations in Toronto and Mississauga, is celebrated for its contemporary spin on classic dishes. Their menu highlights traditional flavours reimagined with fresh, seasonal ingredients—and their Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad is a great example of the talent in their kitchen.

Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

For Salad

100 g arugula, washed and dried

5 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 radicchio leaves, thinly sliced

200 g watermelon, medium diced

20 g fresh fennel, thinly sliced

4–5 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped

100 g feta cheese, hand-crumbled into large chunks

20 g roasted spicy pecans, whole or roughly chopped

Microgreens, for garnish

For Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette

Yields ~150 ml – Store in a squeeze bottle and shake well before use

Olive Oil 100 ml

Pomegranate Molasses 40 ml

Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

To make the vinaigrette

Combine olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and pepper in a jar or squeeze bottle Shake vigorously until well emulsified Use approximately 20 ml per portion

Assembling the salad