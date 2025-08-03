Recipe for Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad from East Tea Can

With watermelon season at its peak, we’re thrilled to feature this Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad recipe, a refreshing new creation from East Tea Can’s kitchen that brings a playful twist to this beloved summer fruit.

East Tea Can, a Middle Eastern canteen with locations in Toronto and Mississauga, is celebrated for its contemporary spin on classic dishes. Their menu highlights traditional flavours reimagined with fresh, seasonal ingredients—and their Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad is a great example of the talent in their kitchen.

Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

For Salad

  • 100 g arugula, washed and dried
  • 5 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 radicchio leaves, thinly sliced
  • 200 g watermelon, medium diced
  • 20 g fresh fennel, thinly sliced
  • 4–5 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
  • 100 g feta cheese, hand-crumbled into large chunks
  • 20 g roasted spicy pecans, whole or roughly chopped
  • Microgreens, for garnish

For Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette
Yields ~150 ml – Store in a squeeze bottle and shake well before use

  • Olive Oil 100 ml
  • Pomegranate Molasses 40 ml
  • Salt to taste
  • Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

To make the vinaigrette

  1. Combine olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and pepper in a jar or squeeze bottle
  2. Shake vigorously until well emulsified
  3. Use approximately 20 ml per portion

Assembling the salad

  1. Wash and dry all vegetables, greens and herbs
  2. Arrange arugula as the base in a chilled salad bowl or individual serving plates
  3. Layer cherry tomatoes, diced watermelon, sliced fennel, and radicchio over the arugula
  4. Sprinkle chopped mint leaves throughout
  5. Add a generous amount of hand-crumbled feta
  6. Top with spicy pecans and garnish with microgreens
  7. Drizzle with 20 ml of vinaigrette just before serving.

 

