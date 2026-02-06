Five Minutes With: Contemporary Jazz Artist Eddie Bullen

Eddie Bullen is, in every way, a standout amongst his generation of multi-talented artists. Eddie’s lengthy career has yielded an abundance of awards and recognition for his outstanding talents. From his first album, ‘Nocturnal Affair’, to his most recent ‘Spice Island’, Eddie gives his audience a taste of contemporary jazz, flavoured with Caribbean rhythms.
Name:
Eddie Bullen
Genre:
Contemporary Jazz
Founded:
Thunderdome Sounds was founded in 1987. It was my quest from the time I was 16 years old to own and operate a recording studio and be the sole producer it has morphed into a studio. Those services are primarily helping them to achieve their aspirations in the recording studio
# of Albums:
To date, I have recorded SIX full-length albums: Nocturnal Affair, Make It Real, Desert Rain, Spice Island, Kaleidoscope, Havana Nights.
Latest Album:
Kaleidoscope
Latest Single:
Show Us the Way.
Latest Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
Oscar Peterson… I was introduced to him by my dad, who is also a musician and subsequently had a music store in the island of Grenada. He used to get together with his friends and play records
Guilty pleasure song:
Seal – Kiss From A Rose
Favourite local musician:
Larnell Lewis
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird
Road or studio?
Studio
Where can we follow you?
Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Songkick | BIT | Shazam | SoundCloud
***
Rapid Fire Local Questions:
What is your favourite local restaurant?
Laz Authentic Cuisine
What is your favourite street in your city and why?
Queen Street East
What is your favourite park in your city and why?
Scarborough Bluffs Park
What is your favourite music venue in your city?
The Jazz Bistro
What is your favourite music store in your city?
Long & McQuade.