Five Minutes With: Contemporary Jazz Artist Eddie Bullen

Eddie Bullen is, in every way, a standout amongst his generation of multi-talented artists. Eddie’s lengthy career has yielded an abundance of awards and recognition for his outstanding talents. From his first album, ‘Nocturnal Affair’, to his most recent ‘Spice Island’, Eddie gives his audience a taste of contemporary jazz, flavoured with Caribbean rhythms.

Name:

Eddie Bullen

Genre:

Contemporary Jazz

Founded:

Thunderdome Sounds was founded in 1987. It was my quest from the time I was 16 years old to own and operate a recording studio and be the sole producer it has morphed into a studio. Those services are primarily helping them to achieve their aspirations in the recording studio

# of Albums:

To date, I have recorded SIX full-length albums: Nocturnal Affair, Make It Real, Desert Rain, Spice Island, Kaleidoscope, Havana Nights.

Latest Album:

Kaleidoscope

Latest Single:

Show Us the Way.

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Oscar Peterson… I was introduced to him by my dad, who is also a musician and subsequently had a music store in the island of Grenada. He used to get together with his friends and play records

Guilty pleasure song:

Seal – Kiss From A Rose

Favourite local musician:

Larnell Lewis

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Songkick | BIT | Shazam | SoundCloud

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Laz Authentic Cuisine

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street East

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Scarborough Bluffs Park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Jazz Bistro

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade.