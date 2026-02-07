Ollie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate cat with a big personality, Ollie might just be your perfect match. This handsome boy is obsessed with his bouncy ball, so much so that he plays fetch! He’ll proudly bring the ball back when he’s ready for another round, and you can often hear him happily “hunting” it on his own at night. He truly has the best time and keeps himself entertained like a pro.

When playtime winds down, Ollie transforms into a cuddly bear. He curls up beside you each night and stays close for most of it, making him an excellent bedtime companion. Mornings start with one important rule: belly rubs are mandatory. He’s also an ideal work-from-home buddy, content to hang out nearby and keep you company throughout the day.

Ollie is incredibly gentle with children and has a special soft spot for them. While he might dodge an adult kiss, he happily lets a child sneak one in-clearly, he knows the difference. He’s sweet, patient, and kind.

Playful, affectionate, gentle, and endlessly charming, Ollie is the kind of cat who quickly becomes the heart of the home.

Ollie

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Male

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

