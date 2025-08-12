Coco the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Coco is a sweet, affectionate and loving girl. She loves people, including younger children. She enjoys going for walks and running in the fields. She is getting better at walking and not pulling as much. She likes to fetch and will bring it back most of the time. She will also come to you when she is called. She is trained to sit and stay until she is told “yes” to get her food or treat. She likes swimming in the lake. She is also potty trained and will go to the door when she needs to go out. She rarely barks unless it’s at a stranger coming into the home. She can be left alone, and if it’s for longer periods of time, it would be good for her to have some toys. She is allowed on the furniture and will just lie on it or wherever she is given access to. She is not used to being kept in a crate. She has not been around many dogs except for the dog she grew up with. She may show some aggression around them. If she is being introduced to other dogs, it should be done slowly. She gets overly excited when she sees you and may try to jump on you out of excitement. She has been microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccines. There are no health issues with her past or present.

Coco

Breed: Bulldog, American, Mix

Age: 3 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

