Recipe for Turkey Chili from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this Turkey Chili recipe, a lighter twist on a classic crowd-pleaser. Packed with lean ground turkey, colourful vegetables, and warming spices, it’s perfect for feeding a crowd, meal prepping for the week, or cozying up with a bowl topped just the way you like it.

Turkey Chili

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 55 min

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup diced onion

1 ¼ cups diced red or orange bell pepper

1 cup diced green bell pepper

1-2 jalapeño chilis minced (seeded if you want less heat)

3 cloves garlic minced

900 g lean ground turkey

3 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Organic Chili Powder

1 ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Oregano

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Ground Cumin

½ tsp Farm Boy™ Cayenne Pepper or more to taste

1 can Farm Boy™ No Salt Added Diced Tomatoes (796 ml)

2-3 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste

2 cups Farm Boy™ Organic Chicken or Vegetable Broth

1 can Farm Boy™ Organic Kidney Canned Beans (398 ml) drained and rinsed

1 can Farm Boy™ Chickpeas Canned Beans (398 ml) drained and rinsed

1 cup Farm Boy™ Organic Whole Kernel Corn

salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped cilantro for garnish

2 ripe avocados sliced, for garnish

1 cup Farm Boy™ Fiesta Blend Shredded Cheese for garnish

Farm Boy™ Natural Tortilla Chips for garnish

Directions:

In large pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and jalapeño chilis and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and minced turkey and break up meat. Cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add Farm Boy™ Organic Chili Powder, Farm Boy™ Oregano, Farm Boy™ Ground Cumin, and Farm Boy™ Cayenne Pepper and cook for about 2 minutes. Add Farm Boy™ No Added Salt Diced Tomatoes, Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste, Farm Boy™ Organic Chicken Broth, Farm Boy™ Organic Kidney Beans, Farm Boy™ Organic Chickpeas, Farm Boy™ Organic Whole Kernel Corn, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn heat down and simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Remove lid and continue to cook for another 10 minutes, or until thickened to your liking. Adjust seasoning to taste and serve garnished with cilantro, avocado, Farm Boy™ Fiesta Blend Shredded Cheese, and Farm Boy™ Natural Tortilla Chips.

***

Chef’s Tips:

* This makes a generous amount of chili, perfect for meal prep for the week; it is also suitable to freezing.

* If you are serving little ones, omit or lower the amount of Jalapeño chilis and cayenne pepper.

* Swap out the chickpeas for black beans or any beans you have on hand.