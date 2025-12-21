Recipe for Turkey Chili from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this Turkey Chili recipe, a lighter twist on a classic crowd-pleaser. Packed with lean ground turkey, colourful vegetables, and warming spices, it’s perfect for feeding a crowd, meal prepping for the week, or cozying up with a bowl topped just the way you like it.
Turkey Chili
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 55 min
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 ¼ cups diced red or orange bell pepper
- 1 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1-2 jalapeño chilis minced (seeded if you want less heat)
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 900 g lean ground turkey
- 3 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Organic Chili Powder
- 1 ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Oregano
- 1 tsp Farm Boy™ Ground Cumin
- ½ tsp Farm Boy™ Cayenne Pepper or more to taste
- 1 can Farm Boy™ No Salt Added Diced Tomatoes (796 ml)
- 2-3 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste
- 2 cups Farm Boy™ Organic Chicken or Vegetable Broth
- 1 can Farm Boy™ Organic Kidney Canned Beans (398 ml) drained and rinsed
- 1 can Farm Boy™ Chickpeas Canned Beans (398 ml) drained and rinsed
- 1 cup Farm Boy™ Organic Whole Kernel Corn
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro for garnish
- 2 ripe avocados sliced, for garnish
- 1 cup Farm Boy™ Fiesta Blend Shredded Cheese for garnish
- Farm Boy™ Natural Tortilla Chips for garnish
Directions:
- In large pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and jalapeño chilis and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and minced turkey and break up meat. Cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Add Farm Boy™ Organic Chili Powder, Farm Boy™ Oregano, Farm Boy™ Ground Cumin, and Farm Boy™ Cayenne Pepper and cook for about 2 minutes.
- Add Farm Boy™ No Added Salt Diced Tomatoes, Farm Boy™ Organic Tomato Paste, Farm Boy™ Organic Chicken Broth, Farm Boy™ Organic Kidney Beans, Farm Boy™ Organic Chickpeas, Farm Boy™ Organic Whole Kernel Corn, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn heat down and simmer, partially covered, for 30 minutes. Remove lid and continue to cook for another 10 minutes, or until thickened to your liking.
- Adjust seasoning to taste and serve garnished with cilantro, avocado, Farm Boy™ Fiesta Blend Shredded Cheese, and Farm Boy™ Natural Tortilla Chips.
***
Chef’s Tips:
* This makes a generous amount of chili, perfect for meal prep for the week; it is also suitable to freezing.
* If you are serving little ones, omit or lower the amount of Jalapeño chilis and cayenne pepper.
* Swap out the chickpeas for black beans or any beans you have on hand.