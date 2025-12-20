Abernathy the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

By day, Abernathy is a quiet observer, curling up in cozy spots and keeping a watchful eye on her world. But when the lights go down, this curious girl comes alive—exploring, playing, and claiming her favourite napping spot on the couch. Abernathy mostly keeps to herself when it comes to other cats. There are rare exceptions when she will be friendly with other cats, but she generally remains nervous in the presence of other friendly felines. People still puzzle her, but she’s ready to share her gentle spirit with a family who will love her just as much as she deserves to be loved.

Abernathy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

If you have any questions about Abernathy or the adoption process for Etobicoke Humane Society, please contact cats@etobicokehumanesociety.com

