Stormey the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Stormey is a sweet and sensitive girl who’s still figuring out the world – but she’s doing it with a wagging tail and a ball in her mouth! She recently met a new doggy friend, Claire, and did great with a slow intro. After a polite sniff, she was off to explore and play, showing us that with a little time and space, she can make furry friendships.

Stormey loves a good game of chase (we’re still working on the bring it back part of fetch!), and while treats aren’t always her thing when she’s feeling unsure, toys are a solid substitute. She’s shown a real interest in playing in the park and enjoys zooming after balls and rope toys – though she might need a watchful eye when it comes to chewing!

On walks, she’s eager to get where she’s going, especially if it involves a park. She’s got a good foundation for loose-leash walking (LLW), especially when fitted with her harness, which she’s learning to be more comfortable with. Stormey can get a bit focused when she sees other dogs, especially larger ones, but she’s shown progress: no barking, lunging, or growling – just some quiet curiosity and watchful eyes. She’s still building confidence, and with the right support, she’ll keep making strides.

Stormey would do best with a patient adopter who’s willing to go at her pace, continue her training, and help her feel safe as she continues to grow. She’s got a gentle spirit, a playful side, and a whole lot of potential.

If you’ve got some tennis balls and a big heart, Stormey might just be your perfect match.

Stormey

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.