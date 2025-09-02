Toronto-based musician and philanthropist Dmytro Garbovskyi has turned his own story of loss into a mission of hope. As the founder of Pure Heart Global Mission, launched in April 2025, Garbovskyi works to support orphans and children affected by war, displacement, and crisis in Ukraine and beyond. Through concerts, cultural events, and community initiatives, his organization combines music with humanitarian aid, raising both funds and awareness. With the upcoming Voices of Hope benefit concert set for September 7, 2025, in Toronto, Garbovskyi continues to inspire audiences to not only enjoy the power of music but to join a cause that helps restore dignity, security, and opportunity for some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Our foundation helps orphans and children affected by war, displacement, and crisis — both in Ukraine and worldwide. We raise funds through concerts, cultural events, and community initiatives, combining music with a mission to give these children hope and support.

What problem does it aim to solve?

We work to address the urgent humanitarian needs of children who have lost their parents, homes, and stability due to war and other crises. Beyond providing aid, we aim to restore their sense of security, dignity, and future opportunities.

When did you start/join it?

I launched Pure Heart Global Mission in April 2025, after organizing multiple concerts in Canada since 2023 to support humanitarian causes.

What made you want to get involved?

I grew up as an orphan myself, losing my mother at the age of 12 and experiencing both homelessness and life in an orphanage. I know firsthand the pain, fear, and uncertainty children face. Music gave me hope — now I use it to give hope to others.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I began performing concerts in support of Ukraine, the need for help was overwhelming. Many children had lost everything, and resources were limited.

How has it changed since?

Through community support, we have been able to send funds and aid to children in Ukraine and raise awareness across Canada. Our audience has grown, and more people are getting involved, but the need is still great.

What more needs to be done?

We need sustainable, ongoing support — from monthly donors to business sponsors — to make sure help reaches those who need it most, not just once but continuously.

How can our readers help?

Attend our concerts and invite friends.

Make a donation through our website.

Share our mission and upcoming events on social media and within their communities.

Partner with us as sponsors or volunteers.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes — our next major event is Voices of Hope on September 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM in Toronto, featuring some of Canada’s finest young opera singers and instrumentalists. During the event, we will be collecting donations to support the work of Pure Heart Global Mission by Dmytro Garbovskyi and its programs for orphans and children affected by the war.

This event is not just about beautiful music — it’s about uniting people for a common cause. I warmly ask for your help in spreading the word: share the event details with your friends, colleagues, and networks, post about it on social media, or mention it in your community newsletters. Every person who hears about it could become a helping hand for a child in need.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

An awesome local charity I truly admire is Second Harvest Canada, which rescues surplus food and delivers it to those in need.