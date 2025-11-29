Paris the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Paris – a confident little sweetheart with a big personality! Paris loves to greet visitors with cheerful meows, happy purrs, and leg rubs. She’s especially motivated by treats and catnip, and our volunteers say she’s an adorably messy eater – it’s hard not to smile watching her enjoy her food so enthusiastically.

She does enjoy gentle petting and head scritches, but (so far) she prefers some breaks in between. Paris isn’t a fan of being picked up, but once she feels comfortable, she’ll happily sit nearby or even choose your lap for a bit.

Paris would do best with someone who understands (or is willing to learn) cat body language, loves to engage through play and treats, and appreciates a cat with both sweetness and sass.

If you’re looking for a charming, food-loving companion with tons of personality, Paris might just steal your heart.

Paris

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

