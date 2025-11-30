Recipe for Egg Katsu from Chef Minh Phat

Egg Farmers of Canada shared this delicious recipe for Egg Katsu, courtesy of Chef Minh Phat. Inspired by the crisp, golden comfort of Japanese katsu, this version wraps tender soft-boiled eggs in a savoury pork-and-shrimp filling before frying them to perfection. Served with a vibrant red curry coconut sauce, it’s an unforgettable bite that’s rich, aromatic, and restaurant-worthy.

Egg Katsu

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Ingredients:

For Egg Katsu

8 large eggs

250 g ground pork

250 g shelled shrimp, finely chopped or coarsely blended

½ tsp (2.5 mL) white pepper

2 tbsp (30 mL) light soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) oyster sauce

1 tsp (5 mL) minced ginger

1 bunch chives, chopped

3 beaten eggs

¾ cup (175 mL) flour

Panko breadcrumbs

2 litres of oil (such as canola, vegetable, or peanut oil)

For Red Curry Coconut Sauce

1 can coconut milk (400 mL)

2 tbsp (30 mL) red curry paste

1 tbsp (15 mL) fish sauce

Juice and zest of 2 limes

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 shallots, minced

3 tbsp (45 mL) maple syrup

Directions:

For Egg Katsu

Bring approximately 2 litres of room temperature water to a simmering boil. Submerge the eggs in the water using a slotted spoon and cook them for 6 to 7 minutes for soft-boiled (or 9 to 10 minutes for hard-boiled). Once cooked to desired texture, remove the eggs from the pot and run them under cold water before peeling off the shell and set aside. In a large bowl, mix the ground pork, the finely chopped (or coarsely blended) shrimps, white pepper, soy sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and chopped chives. Mix well until you get a homogeneous and slightly sticky filling. Chill the mix for 15 minutes to firm it up. Take a portion of the chilled stuffing in one hand (about ⅛ of the mixture) and flatten it slightly in your palm. Place an egg in the center of the flattened stuffing and gently close the stuffing around the egg to completely coat. Repeat for all 8 eggs and set aside. Beat 3 eggs in a bowl and set aside. Then, roll each coated egg in the flour, and dip each flour-coated egg in the beaten eggs and then dip each egg in the panko breadcrumbs to coat thoroughly.

Tip: For a thicker crust, repeat with a second layer of beaten egg and panko. Heat about 1.5 to 2 litres of neutral oil (such as canola, vegetable, or peanut oil) in a medium heavy-bottomed pot or deep fryer 340 to 355°F (170 to 180°C). Once the oil starts bubbling, fry the coated eggs for 4 to 6 minutes, turning them carefully in the oil, until they are golden brown. Remove the eggs from the pot once done and dry them on a paper towel. To serve, cut each egg gently into two equal halves. Place a small spoonful of sauce of choice in each serving spoon or presentation cup. Gently place half an egg on top, with the cut side facing up. Add chopped chives for decoration, if desired.

For Red Curry Coconut Sauce