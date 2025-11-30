Starting off the week or weekend with brunch can be quite felicitous. As a portmanteau of “breakfast” and “lunch,” brunch is the perfect excuse to indulge in savoury dishes and sweet treats, all in the company of chums and kin. Toronto brings forward a deliciously curated menu of morning-to-midday fare you can enjoy around the city. We’ve pulled together our top handpicked, highly Google-reviewed brunch spots, each with input gathered directly from the establishments, to whet your appetite. Be sure to check each spot’s website for their latest hours and pricing.

Now get ready to toast your gastronomic adventure, one forkful at a time.

The Best Brunch Spots in Toronto

Insomnia Restaurant and Lounge

Location: 563 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Website: insomniarestaurant.com

Voted “Best Brunch” in Now Magazine’s Reader’s Choice awards, this spot blends brunch classics like Bacon Grilled Cheese ($18.95), Eggs Lorraine ($22.95) during the weekdays, and weekend plates including Steak & Eggs ($35.95) or Benedicts paired with mixed greens and gently seasoned home fries, topped with their talked-about “legendary barbeque” sauce. Brunch runs from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with takeout on deck.

Petit Déjeuner

Address: 191 King St E, Toronto

Website: petitdejeuner.ca

Petit Déjeuner by LPD Café is a charming downtown brunch spot that feels like a cozy Belgian hideaway. Its menu offers a delightful mix of breakfast classics and Belgian-inspired treats — think light, crispy waffles ($10–$14), Eggs Benedict ($14–$18), croque madame ($15–$18), and a spinach & brie omelette ($12–$16). The interior has a warm, character-filled vibe, with antique waffle irons and vintage décor adding a nostalgic touch. Service is friendly and attentive, making it a great place to linger over a leisurely brunch. Whether you’re craving a sweet waffle or a savoury benny, Petit Déjeuner strikes the perfect balance between comfort and culinary flair.

Lady Marmalade

Location: 265 Broadview Avenue, Toronto

Website: ladymarmalade.ca

Recognized as a go-to all-day brunch location, Lady Marmalade dishes out wallet-friendly Eggs Benedict like Salmon Benny and Mango Benny, plus Moroccan Scramble and Braised Beef Torta. Brunch is served daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring breakfast and lunch entrees priced between $7 and $24, with optional add-ons. One can enjoy a meal on-site all week long or grab takeout on weekdays.

Bonjour Brioche

Location: 812 Queen Street East, Toronto

Website: bonjourbrioche.com

A long-standing French brunch destination where guests can dine in or swing by for pastries. Menu highlights include Avocado Toast ($15.50) paired with Smoked Salmon (+$4), Spicy Bacon ($13), Moroccan Tofu Scramble ($16), and soups ($7). Brunch is available Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maha’s Restaurant

Location: 226 Greenwood Avenue, Toronto – 978 Queen Street East

Website: mahasbrunch.com

Once noted in the MICHELIN Guide with praise to “dine like a pharaoh,” Maha’s channels Egyptian brunch flavours with the Cairo Classic ($22), notable Lentil Soup ($18), Pharaoh’s Po’ Boy ($21), and the Chef’s Appetizer Platter with Balady bread ($28). Maha’s Brunch (located at Greenwood Avenue) operates daily until 4:30 p.m., except Wednesdays, offering both dine-in and takeout. Maha’s Café, located on Queen Street East, is open everyday and features a curated selection of items from the brunch menu.

School Restaurant

Location: 70 Fraser Avenue, Toronto

Website: schooltoronto.com

Built around comforting ingredients and a back-to-basics approach, School is known for brunch hits like Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles ($27), Hashbrown Poutine ($23.50), and Apple Crumble Cakes ($23), with extras such as Sugar Cured Ontario Bacon ($7.50). Brunch is served Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HOTHOUSE

Location: 35 Church Street, Toronto

Website: hothouserestaurant.com

If an all-weekend brunch in the St Lawrence neighbourhood sounds ideal, HOTHOUSE maintains that quality dining shouldn’t cost a fortune. On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., brunch includes Avocado Toast for $20 and Ontario Spring Pasta at $23. Their Sunday buffet is set at $34.95, with desserts like Waffles with Chocolate or Strawberry Sauce, and hot items like Jerk Chicken and Chipotle Mussels. Weekday lunches feature Mediterranean-style options and delivery is available throughout the week. If you like to try a bit of everything, this is the spot to go. It is also very family friendly and in a great location to explore after your meal.

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Location: 810 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto

Website: emmascountrykitchen.com

Centred on homestyle classics, Emma’s offers brunch Friday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with mains like Buttermilk Pancakes ($18), Brunch Poutine ($17), and the ECK Beltbuster ($36). Guests can also order all-day extras such as glazed apple fritters ($8). You can make it a festive celebration with a donut party pack ($40), available with 24 hours’ notice.

The Morning After

Location: 88 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto

Website: themorningafterto.com

The Morning After follows the mantra, “If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then brunch is the most meaningful meal of the week.” Serving daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends, their menu spans vegan, vegetarian, and dairy-free options. You’ll find Stacked in Dubai for $22, Chicken Wings for $18, and Caesar Salad also for $18. Their signature timed challenge, called Blackout, is priced at $86. To top it off, guests taking on the Blackout menu are expected to clear the full brunch spread within 60 minutes to earn a Hall of Fame reward on the restaurant’s page.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Location: 85 Hanna Avenue, Suite 104, Liberty Village, Toronto

Website: mildreds.ca

Gathering with friends or browsing pantry picks, Mildred’s offers weekday B’lunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekend brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes include Chix & Waffles ($26) and Wally’s Cheesy Savoury Tart ($18). For home enjoyment, their pantry favourites feature Buttermilk Pancake Mix ($9.95), Frozen Currant Scones ($16.95), and the Daybreak Brunch Box ($160), crafted to bring people together around the table.

1 Kitchen Toronto

Location: 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto

Website: 1hotels.com/toronto/taste

A farm-to-table concept that places sustainable ingredients up front, offering staple food items like its Brunch Burger ($33), The 6ix combo ($22), House Maple Roasted Granola ($17), and Charcuterie Board ($29), alongside making reservations. Breakfast and lunch run Tuesday to Friday; weekend brunch goes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.