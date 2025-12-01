Homegrown Business: Zlatko Starkovski of FYE Ultraclub

FYE Ultraclub is a premier nightlife destination in Toronto that blends aerial and burlesque-inspired performances, world-class DJs and elevated dining into a single, unforgettable experience. Designed to push the boundaries of Toronto’s entertainment scene, FYE offers guests more than just a night out; it delivers a fully immersive atmosphere where artistry, music, and hospitality collide.

We spoke with owner Zlatko Starkovski to learn how he’s redefining nightlife in Toronto, what inspired him to create FYE Ultraclub, and why he believes the city is ready for a new standard in after-dark entertainment.

What is your business called and what does it do?

FYE Ultraclub is a burlesque-inspired nightlife destination where world-class DJs, aerial performances, and immersive experiences come together with elevated food and cocktails. It’s a place where nightlife, performance, and hospitality aren’t separate – they all work together to create a night guests won’t forget.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always been fascinated by nightlife, the energy, the creativity, the way a night can transform into a lasting memory. I wanted to create a space that pushes Toronto nightlife to a global standard, where artistry, performance, and community all have a place. It’s about giving people more than just a night out – it’s about delivering an experience.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Toronto has amazing nightlife, but I wanted to create a space where all the elements of a great night – performance, music, hospitality, and atmosphere – work together seamlessly. The goal is to offer an immersive, thoughtful, and memorable experience rather than just another typical night out.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our guests are people who want more from a night out, whether that’s mature professionals, nightlife enthusiasts, or international visitors to Toronto. They’re looking for an experience that’s engaging, memorable, and different from the usual evening out.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Guests are paying for more than just drinks – they’re paying to be immersed in an immersive evening with performances, DJs, elevated cocktails and food. It’s about creating a one-of-a-kind evening that keeps people engaged from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Nightlife is at the heart of Toronto’s culture, and you’ll find professionals across the city, particularly in the Entertainment District, King West, Queen Street West, and other cultural hotspots where hospitality, creativity, and nightlife intersect.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: What makes your nightlife experience different from other clubs?

Answer: FYE isn’t just a club – it’s an Ultraclub experience. Every night brings together performance, DJs, and world-class hospitality into a fully immersive, high-energy experience. Guests leave feeling like they’ve been part of something completely unique.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: Seeing guests fully immersed in the experience and knowing they get to enjoy a taste of international-level nightlife right here in Toronto.

Worst part: All the behind-the-scenes work it takes to make a night feel effortless – it’s a huge amount of coordination to keep everything running seamlessly.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Our 9-to-5 starts at 9 pm and doesn’t end until the sun comes up.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Opus Restaurant