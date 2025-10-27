Homegrown Business: Fahim Ahmadi of Nüu Catering

Toronto’s food scene has a new player tackling one of the city’s most overlooked challenges: office catering. Fahim Ahmadi, founder of Nüu Catering, is rethinking how teams eat together by connecting top-rated local restaurants with offices in need of curated, stress-free meals. With a focus on quality over quantity, Nüu is already making waves in the GTA and preparing to expand into California, Chicago, and New York.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Nüu Catering. We connect top-rated local restaurants with offices and teams to make group catering easy, curated, and fun – while helping restaurants increase sales during their downtimes, something most other platforms don’t focus on.

What made you want to do this work? What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I saw two big problems: office catering was stressful and uninspiring, and restaurants were missing steady catering sales during slow hours. With Nüu, we solved both. We’re building a platform where clients can confidently land, pick any type of cuisine, and know it’s the best in its category – without shady pricing or endless filler restaurants. Quality over quantity is our rule.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clients are mainly office teams, corporate administrators, HR departments, and managers looking to bring in meals for their staff, whether for meetings, events, or everyday team lunches.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We operate on a commission model with our partner restaurants. Offices place their orders through our platform, and we handle everything from group ordering to delivery. Companies pay only for the food they order – no extra fees or subscriptions.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We’re based in Toronto and serve offices across the GTA. But our growth is aggressive – we’re expanding to California, Chicago, and New York next, with a logistics pipeline already active across the U.S. and Canada.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question is: “How do I know I’m getting the best food for my office?”

Answer: With Nüu, every restaurant is hand-picked. We don’t flood the platform with 1,000 options – you only see the best in each category, with clear, fair pricing and menus designed for catering. And we love all the restaurants on our platform because they’re exciting – we don’t sign up boring.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing how food brings people together – teams laugh, connect, and recharge. The worst part? Convincing offices to move away from the same old options. But once they try Nüu, they quickly see the difference.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We like to say we’re in the business of feeding meetings before the meetings start feeding on you.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Honestly, we love all the restaurants on our platform – they’re the best in their categories, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.