Homegrown Business: Christy Prada of Future Fertility

Christy Prada, CEO of Toronto-based Future Fertility, leads the charge in revolutionizing the IVF journey with innovative AI-powered tools. Focused on providing personalized egg quality insights, the company’s technology, including the platforms VIOLET and MAGENTA, supports fertility clinics, embryologists, and patients worldwide in making informed decisions about egg freezing and IVF processes.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Future Fertility. We leverage AI to bring personalized patient insights to the IVF journey, starting with the egg. Our AI-powered tools, VIOLET and MAGENTA, provide personalized egg quality assessments to support clinicians, embryologists and patients in making more informed decisions for egg freezing and IVF processes.

What made you want to do this work?

Given my background in the digital health start-up world, I was drawn to the excitement of working with the co-founders and early Future Fertility team to grow a new business on a global level. I saw incredible potential to impact patient care through the technology they’d developed and I was excited to be a part of it. Fertility is a deeply personal and emotional journey for patients, and as a new mother, I wanted to be part of helping others achieve their goals for having a family.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Our first product and AI technology is geared towards addressing the lack of standardized, objective methods for assessing egg quality in IVF and egg freezing processes. Before our technology was developed, there was no way for a patient to have any information about the quality of their eggs, an obviously crucial input into the fertility process. This gap in fertility care leaves patients and clinicians to rely on general population statistics to inform decision-making (ie, a 34-year-old egg-freezing patient who retrieved 4 eggs has a certain average success rate). This is important because it can impact their future treatment decisions. Our AI-powered assessment tools provide crucial insights into a patient’s unique egg quality to help close this information gap, to help manage patient expectations for success and guide more informed decisions along the fertility journey.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We sell our technology platform to fertility clinics worldwide, where reproductive medicine professionals, including embryologists and clinicians, deploy the technology in the lab. While the technology is used by professionals, the end beneficiaries are, of course, the patients—individuals and couples going through the emotionally charged and complex IVF journey and who receive a patient-friendly report with objective information about egg quality.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We license our software to fertility clinics, seamlessly integrated into their lab workflows. After egg retrieval, embryologists capture images of the eggs and upload them to our software, which uses advanced AI to assess each egg’s quality based on its unique characteristics. This model has been developed using a proprietary global dataset of over 150,000 egg images, allowing it to recognize complex patterns and predict reproductive outcomes with precision—insights that aren’t detectable by human observation alone. With our technology, clinics can now offer patients detailed, data-driven egg quality assessments as part of their treatment. Our assessments are available to patients at partner clinics worldwide.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Future Fertility is based in Toronto, but our work extends globally. Many of our partner clinics are also based in Toronto, and you can find our AI tools being used in IVF clinics around the world. As Toronto has a vibrant tech and healthcare ecosystem, it’s a fitting home for us.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How does your technology help ensure more accurate and personalized counselling for patients?

Our technology offers AI-powered egg quality assessments that provide highly detailed, individualized insights into each patient’s egg quality. By leveraging over 150,000 egg images, our AI model can predict reproductive outcomes with a level of precision that traditional methods can’t achieve. This enables fertility clinics to give patients a clearer understanding of their unique fertility potential and set more realistic expectations for success.

With this data, fertility specialists can offer personalized counselling based on each patient’s specific egg quality, helping to reduce uncertainty and guide decision-making. This level of transparency helps IVF and egg-freezing patients feel more informed and confident in their treatment plans, leading to better emotional support and more aligned expectations throughout their fertility journey.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is knowing that we’re helping people on one of the most important and emotional journeys of their lives—the path to starting or growing a family. Seeing how our technology improves decision-making for patients and their fertility care teams is incredibly rewarding.

The worst part? Probably the emotional weight that comes with the fertility space. While we’re making strides, not every treatment is successful, and that can be hard to watch when you know how much hope and effort goes into each cycle.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

As an AI company, it feels fitting to leverage ChatGPT for a fertility joke. This one is actually terrible but providing it anyway as a lighthearted view into the fertility world!

Why did the fertility doctor bring a ladder to work?

Because they wanted to help their patients reach new heights of success!

