Recipe for Cauliflower Cheese Pie

Golden, crispy phyllo meets creamy Parmesan béchamel in this irresistible Cauliflower Cheese Pie—comforting, cheesy, and packed with rich flavors.
Cauliflower Cheese Pie
Course: Main course
Total Time: A couple of hours
Ingredients:
- 6 sheets phyllo dough
- 700 g cauliflower cut into florets
- 680 ml milk
- 150 g grated Parmesan cheese
- 100 g butter
- 75 g flour
- 2 tablespoons honey mustard
- salt and pepper
- curly parsley to garnish
- extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Turn the oven on to 180° degrees. Arrange the cauliflower florets on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Season them with a drizzle of oil, salt and pepper and bake for about 20 minutes until lightly browned. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and set aside. Lower the oven temperature to 170° and line a hinged mould – about 23 cm in diameter – with baking paper.
- Prepare the béchamel sauce by melting 50 g butter in a thick-bottomed saucepan, add the flour, stir and toast for a couple of minutes. Add milk gradually, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. When all the ingredients have been properly incorporated, cook for another 5-6 minutes, at the same time continuing to stir; remove the pan from the heat, add mustard and Parmesan cheese, stirring until well blended.
- Melt the remaining butter and mix it with a tablespoon of oil. Cover the phyllo dough sheets with a damp cloth to prevent them from drying out. Brush them with the butter-oil mixture one at a time and stack them in the baking mould with the greased side up by arranging them slightly offset from each other.
- Pour half béchamel sauce into the centre of the phyllo dough, add the cauliflower florets, and cover with the remaining béchamel sauce. Fold the phyllo dough sheets inward and brush them with the remaining butter mixture. Place the mould on a baking tray and bake it for about 30 minutes. Remove the mould from the oven, unhinge and remove the outer ring, then put the pie back into the oven for another 20 to 25 minutes until it is puffy and golden.
- Let the pie rest for at least 15 minutes out of the oven, garnish with clumps of parsley and serve.