Recipe for Italian Vegetable Pitas from Mazola

March 2, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Mazola shared this delicious recipe for Italian Vegetable Pitas, a quick and delicious meal, packed with flavorful stir-fried vegetables, tangy olives, and creamy ricotta cheese. Perfect for a light lunch or dinner, these pitas are a savoury combination of textures and Italian herbs that are sure to satisfy.

Serving: 4 Servings
Total Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon Mazola® Canola Olive Blend
  • 1 bag (16 ounces) frozen stir-fry vegetable blend
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian herb seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt OR onion salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon red crushed pepper
  • 1/4 cup white wine OR water
  • 1 can (2.25 ounces) sliced ripe olives
  • 1/4 cup ricotta cheese
  • 4 slices (1 ounce each) provolone cheese
  • 4 pita pockets

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in skillet over high heat. Add vegetables; cook and stir about 5 minutes, until tender.
  2. Sprinkle Italian herb seasoning, garlic salt and crushed red pepper evenly over vegetables. Add wine and olives and continue cooking until liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat; stir in ricotta cheese.
  3. Line inside of each pita pocket with 1 slice of provolone cheese. Stuff each with hot vegetable mixture. Serve immediately.

Note: Any blend of stir fry frozen vegetables may be used. Or, use 2 cups of your favorite blend of fresh vegetables (sugar snap peas, thin sliced carrots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, etc.). Add about 5 minutes to the cooking time if using fresh vegetables.

 

