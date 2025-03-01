Mercury the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Mercury the cat may share a name with the planet, but he follows his own 365-day orbit! This sweet, curious adult domestic shorthair is in a loving foster home at EHS, eager to find his forever family.

Mercury loves attention and will follow his foster family around, even into the bath or shower. He enjoys being cradled for cuddles, though prefers staying close when you’re standing. He sleeps in his foster sister’s bed or near the family in the living room. Playtime is his favourite, with toys like feather wands, paper balls, or his favourite Elmo toy. He’s also discovered the joy of blanket forts.

Mercury knows when it’s time to eat, eagerly chirping for his special vet-prescribed food. He’s also a fan of treats, especially when dispensed from his toy.

Mercury is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, flea-treated, SNAP-tested for FIV/FeLV, and up-to-date on vaccinations. He has a stable heart condition (HCM) and early-stage kidney disease, both of which are manageable with regular vet check-ups.

He’d be happiest in a home as the only cat, especially with young children who will appreciate his playful nature. Could Mercury be the perfect addition to your family? Schedule a meet-and-greet today!

Mercury

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age: 9 years 3 months 10 days

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

