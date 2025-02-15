Ghostface the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a spirited companion who keeps you on your toes? Meet Ghostface, a 2-year-old male cat bursting with energy, charm, and affection! This bold and friendly guy loves to interact and is sure to bring plenty of fun into your life. He thrives on enrichment and playtime, especially in the evenings. Feather toys are his absolute favourite, and he needs a daily “hunting” play session that ends with food to help him burn off energy. Once he’s tired out, he’s happy to plop down beside you and relax. Highly food-motivated and smart, Ghostface loves target training- imagine a Bengal cat’s energy under that white fur!

Ghostface is affectionate but likes attention on his own terms. He can become overstimulated if petted too much or in sensitive areas (like his tummy), which can lead to a bite or scratch. We follow the 3-pet rule and watch his body language closely. In his foster home, he showed some playful ambush behaviour at night and can play rough with claws out. With patience, respect for his boundaries, and structured play routines, these behaviours can be managed. He is currently on behaviour medication, and our team will provide guidance and post-adoption support to set him up for success.

His ideal home is an adult-only home with cat-savvy people who understand his needs and have time to engage and play with him. He needs a structured routine with lots of mental and physical stimulation. Ghostface prefers to be the king of his castle and would do better in a home with no other pets.

Ghostface is not just a pet; he’s a fun project and a true companion. If you’re ready for a cat with a big personality, intelligence, affection, and a touch of independence, he could be your perfect match. Are you up for the challenge and the rewards?

Ghostface

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more

