The Canadian International AutoShow is poised to return with a spectacular lineup following its record-breaking 2024 edition.

Set in the sprawling Metro Toronto Convention Centre from February 14th to the 23rd, 2025, this premiere event continues to capture the imagination and excitement of automotive enthusiasts from across the globe. With last year’s attendance reaching an unprecedented 371,599, the AutoShow has solidified its status as not only Canada’s largest consumer show but also a testament to the enduring passion for automotive innovation and experiences.

The 2025 edition promises to be even more extraordinary, featuring a wider array of renowned brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, alongside returning giants like Honda, Toyota, and Mazda. Attendees can look forward to exclusive features, interactive exhibits, and innovative experiences, making it an unmissable event for anyone passionate about cars. With a theme of “Total Immersion,” this year’s AutoShow is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled automotive extravaganza that appeals to all ages and interests. Be sure to explore the dynamic attractions lined up for this spectacular event!

What to see at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow

LEGO McLaren P1

the North American debut of the life-size LEGO® Technic™ McLaren P1™, the first LEGO Technic creation capable of steering and driving a full lap of a racetrack. The model, constructed with over 340,000 LEGO Technic elements, replicates the real McLaren P1 in stunning detail. Attendees can find this impressive display at the LEGO Group booth on the 700 level of the South Building in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where the life-size LEGO McLaren P1™ will be showcased alongside the real McLaren P1 for a unique comparison. Additional family-friendly activities at the booth include a LEGO Play Area, a special media event with designers Lubor Zelinka and Jonathan Beaumont, and the first-ever showcase of LEGO® F1® models.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

Make sure to visit the Toyota exhibit in the South Building of the MTCC on the 800 Level, where you can explore the highly anticipated all-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner, making its Canadian debut. As enthusiasts get up close with the sixth-generation 4Runner, they’ll discover eight different grades including the first-ever 4Runner Hybrid, which features Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX electrified powertrain delivering 326 hp and up to 465 lb-ft of torque. Unique models on display include the luxurious seven-passenger 4Runner Limited and the rugged, overland-ready 4Runner i-FORCE MAX Trailhunter. In addition to the 4Runner, Toyota will showcase an extensive lineup of over 20 models, including hybrids like the Camry Hybrid, Prius Prime, and RAV4 Hybrid, as well as performance vehicles like the GR Corolla and GR Supra. Don’t miss the chance to test drive the Toyota bZ4X on the indoor EV track at the show.

Camp Jeep Returns

Don’t miss out on Camp Jeep as it returns to the Canadian International AutoShow for its third year, offering a thrilling opportunity to experience the legendary off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles right on the auto show floor. Back by popular demand, attendees can participate in a Trail Rated off-road course where professional 4×4 drivers take passengers through five challenging obstacles, showcasing ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber, and suspension travel. The 1,950-square-metre (21,000-square-foot) Camp Jeep exhibit provides a firsthand look at the unmatched capability of Jeep vehicles. Plus, all participants will be automatically entered into the Stellantis Canada National Giveaway for a chance to win $85,000 toward any eligible Stellantis vehicle. Note that participants 17 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and be at least 44 inches tall. Camp Jeep and the outdoor test drives will be open during all press, preview, and public hours of CIAS

The AutoShow and the NHL

At this year’s auto show, attendees will be treated to a unique visual experience as several cars sport special wraps featuring NHL teams and national emblems. This display is part of the broader celebration of Hyundai Auto Canada’s multiyear partnership with the NHL and NHLPA, making Hyundai the Official Automotive Partner in Canada. The partnership, which highlights Hyundai’s ongoing commitment to driving hockey forward in Canada, includes the Genesis brand as the official luxury automotive partner. The car wraps not only showcase this exciting collaboration but also celebrate the spirit of the ongoing 4 Nations Cup.

BMW “Level ///M” Display

At the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow, BMW Group Canada will create an immersive “Level ///M” takeover on Level 600 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s South Building, featuring the all-new X3 M50, M4 CS, and the Canadian debut of the M5 Touring. This expansive display will highlight BMW’s range of vehicles, including internal combustion and battery-electric cars, M performance models, and motorcycles, while MINI Canada will showcase its new lineup on Level 700. An exclusive test drive area on Level 500 and engaging on-site activations, including a special photo opportunity and a grand prize travel experience draw, will enhance the attendee experience.

Electric Vehicles

The 2025 Canadian International AutoShow will spotlight a diverse range of electric vehicles, symbolising the future of automotive innovation and sustainability. Attendees can expect to see an impressive lineup that includes the debut of cutting-edge models like the new KIA EV5, which promises to combine advanced technology with sleek design and impressive performance. Alongside the KIA EV5, the AutoShow will feature numerous other electric vehicles from leading manufacturers, each showcasing the latest advancements in battery technology, range, and charging efficiency. This year’s event underscores the industry’s commitment to electric mobility, offering car enthusiasts a glimpse into the rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape.

Grand Touring Automobiles + Mini James Bond Car

Grand Touring Automobiles returns to the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow with a stunning collection of nine luxury and exotic vehicles from prestigious manufacturers such as Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Bentley. This year’s display is highlighted by the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition, a ⅔ scale, fully functioning electric homage to the iconic James Bond car, complete with mini guns, cycling digital numberplates, smoke screen, skid mode, and a hidden gadgets switch panel. Other notable debuts include the new Aston Martin Vanquish, Bentley Continental GTC, Lamborghini URUS SE, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, and the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. Grand Touring Automobiles continues to deliver the ultimate automobile experience with their wide selection of luxury brands in showrooms across the Greater Toronto Area and Calgary.

RedBull Toronto Fan Zone + Pit Stop

SimulatorRed Bull is bringing excitement to the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow with its Red Bull Toronto Fan Zone, featuring a pitstop simulator, a replica of the Red Bull F1 car, and several driving simulators. This interactive fan zone offers attendees a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of Formula 1 racing and test their skills in various racing simulations.

High End F1 Simulator

If you want to try your luck with one of the most advanced simulators available, you can do so at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow. This simulator moves the driver based on their braking, acceleration and turning as well as having wrap around screen for the complete view. The steering wheel and heavy force make this simulator a much bigger workout than what you have tried before.

Bigfoot Monster Truck 50th Anniversary with Hot Wheels

Mattel returns to the Canadian International AutoShow in 2025, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Bigfoot Monster Truck at the Hot Wheels® booth. Alongside Bigfoot, Mattel will showcase the Star Wars X-Wing Fighter Carship and the 2005 Ford SEMA Mustang GT from the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends. The event will feature a Walmart pop-up shop offering exclusive Hot Wheels die-casts with purchases over $50, and a special Collector’s Event with a signing by Bryan Benedict. The Hot Wheels exhibits will be hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, promising excitement for car enthusiasts and collectors.

For more information, please visit the Canadian International AutoShow website.