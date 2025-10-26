Recipe for Zucchini Involtini Bake from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this Zucchini Involtini Bake, a cheesy, vegetarian-friendly dish featuring tender zucchini rolled with ricotta, Fontina, and basil pesto. Baked in a rich tomato sauce and topped with Parmigiano, it’s perfect for a comforting weeknight dinner or a make-ahead meal. Every bite delivers a creamy, flavorful combination that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.
Zucchini Involtini Bake
Prep Time: 25 min
Cook Time: 30 min
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 3-4 medium green or yellow zucchini ends trimmed and sliced lengthwise into 1/8″ strips
- 1 pack Farm Boy™ Ricotta Cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano divided
- 1 pack Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina grated
- 1 cup Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto divided
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups Farm Boy™ Sugo di Pomodoro
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Crushed Chili Peppers
- fresh basil for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Place zucchini on paper lined sheet pan and sprinkle with salt on both sides. Let rest for 15 minutes, or until soft and pliable, then pat dry with a paper towel.
- Meanwhile, in medium bowl, combine Farm Boy™ Ricotta, ½ cup Parmigiano, and Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina. Add ½ cup Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In another bowl, combine sugo di pomodoro with water and chili peppers. Spread 2 cups tomato sauce on the bottom of a 10” baking dish or cast-iron pan.
- To assemble zucchini rolls, scoop about a heaping tablespoon of filling onto each slice of zucchini, placing it at wider end. Roll up tightly, ending with rolls seam side down. Continue until all zucchini is used up.
- Arrange zucchini rolls, seam sides down, making a circular pattern around the pan.
- Top with remaining sauce and remaining pesto. Sprinkle with ¼ cup Parmigiano.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown on top. Cool for 5-10 minutes.
- Garnish with basil leaves and serve.
Chef’s Tips:
* This is a great vegetarian dish! You can assemble it a day ahead to cut down on prep time.
* If you want it even more cheesy, add 1 cup grated mozzarella along with the Parmigiano on top.
* Choose medium-sized zucchini so they will be nice and tender.
* To make this a heartier dish, you can cook some Farm Boy™ Sweet Italian Sausage into the tomato sauce.