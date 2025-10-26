Recipe for Zucchini Involtini Bake from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this Zucchini Involtini Bake, a cheesy, vegetarian-friendly dish featuring tender zucchini rolled with ricotta, Fontina, and basil pesto. Baked in a rich tomato sauce and topped with Parmigiano, it’s perfect for a comforting weeknight dinner or a make-ahead meal. Every bite delivers a creamy, flavorful combination that’s as beautiful as it is delicious.

Zucchini Involtini Bake

Prep Time: 25 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3-4 medium green or yellow zucchini ends trimmed and sliced lengthwise into 1/8″ strips

1 pack Farm Boy™ Ricotta Cheese

1 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano divided

1 pack Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina grated

1 cup Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto divided

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups Farm Boy™ Sugo di Pomodoro

1/2 cup water

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Crushed Chili Peppers

fresh basil for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place zucchini on paper lined sheet pan and sprinkle with salt on both sides. Let rest for 15 minutes, or until soft and pliable, then pat dry with a paper towel. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, combine Farm Boy™ Ricotta, ½ cup Parmigiano, and Farm Boy™ Farmstead Fontina. Add ½ cup Farm Boy™ Fresh Basil Pesto and mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In another bowl, combine sugo di pomodoro with water and chili peppers. Spread 2 cups tomato sauce on the bottom of a 10” baking dish or cast-iron pan. To assemble zucchini rolls, scoop about a heaping tablespoon of filling onto each slice of zucchini, placing it at wider end. Roll up tightly, ending with rolls seam side down. Continue until all zucchini is used up. Arrange zucchini rolls, seam sides down, making a circular pattern around the pan. Top with remaining sauce and remaining pesto. Sprinkle with ¼ cup Parmigiano. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown on top. Cool for 5-10 minutes. Garnish with basil leaves and serve.

***

Chef’s Tips:

* This is a great vegetarian dish! You can assemble it a day ahead to cut down on prep time.

* If you want it even more cheesy, add 1 cup grated mozzarella along with the Parmigiano on top.

* Choose medium-sized zucchini so they will be nice and tender.

* To make this a heartier dish, you can cook some Farm Boy™ Sweet Italian Sausage into the tomato sauce.