Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this recipe for Cheesy Scalloped Potato Gnocchi, a comforting bake that combines pillowy gnocchi with a rich, creamy cheese sauce. Finished with crispy prosciutto and a golden crumb topping, it’s perfect for cozy meals and sharing.
Cheesy Scalloped Potato Gnocchi
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg (500 g) fresh potato gnocchi
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
- 5 slices prosciutto, cut into 1/2 inch (1 cm) strips
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) thinly sliced red onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) 18% table cream
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded old cheddar cheese
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded monterey jack cheese
- A pinch each of salt and pepper
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) panko bread crumbs
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh chives
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F (180° C). Butter an 11 x 7 inch (1.5 L) baking dish; set aside.
- In a pot of boiling, salted water, cook gnocchi for about 8 minutes or until floating and tender. Using a slotted spoon, remove gnocchi into prepared dish.
- In a large non-stick skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. Cook prosciutto, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes or until crispy and browned. Drain on paper towel lined plate.
- Return skillet to medium heat and cook onion and garlic for about 4 minutes or until softened and starting to brown. Add cream and bring to a simmer. Stir in cheeses, salt, and pepper until smooth. Pour evenly over gnocchi and sprinkle with prosciutto.
- Sprinkle panko bread crumbs over top, then sprinkle with chives. Bake in oven for about 25 minutes or until bubbly around edges and light golden over top.