February 15, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Dairy Farmers of Ontario brings us this recipe for Cheesy Scalloped Potato Gnocchi, a comforting bake that combines pillowy gnocchi with a rich, creamy cheese sauce. Finished with crispy prosciutto and a golden crumb topping, it’s perfect for cozy meals and sharing.

Cheesy Scalloped Potato Gnocchi

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg (500 g) fresh potato gnocchi
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
  • 5 slices prosciutto, cut into 1/2 inch (1 cm) strips
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) 18% table cream
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded old cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded monterey jack cheese
  • A pinch each of salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) panko bread crumbs
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh chives

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F (180° C). Butter an 11 x 7 inch (1.5 L) baking dish; set aside.
  2. In a pot of boiling, salted water, cook gnocchi for about 8 minutes or until floating and tender. Using a slotted spoon, remove gnocchi into prepared dish.
  3. In a large non-stick skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. Cook prosciutto, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes or until crispy and browned. Drain on paper towel lined plate.
  4. Return skillet to medium heat and cook onion and garlic for about 4 minutes or until softened and starting to brown. Add cream and bring to a simmer. Stir in cheeses, salt, and pepper until smooth. Pour evenly over gnocchi and sprinkle with prosciutto.
  5. Sprinkle panko bread crumbs over top, then sprinkle with chives. Bake in oven for about 25 minutes or until bubbly around edges and light golden over top.

 

