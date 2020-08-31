In the Arts: What to see & do in Toronto this September

Here are some creative, inspiring and some fun things to see and do this September…

MADE in Canada Blockbuster Friday Night Live Drive-In Movie Series: The last of the free drive-in movie events happen this coming September 4 at Downsview Park. Up on the big screen is Steven Spielberg’s CATCH ME IF YOU CAN starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Fun fact: the movie was partly filmed in Montreal and Quebec City as a stand-in for France. Tickets will be released online first come first serve, here.

VAUGHAN FILM FESTIVAL DRIVE IN EVENT: This is the organization’s first-ever short film festival drive-in series and runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 4 to 27 at Revel Park (Vaughan). With a lineup featuring an assortment of exceptional films including Academy Award winners and Cannes finalists. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Nia Centre for the Arts, an organization that supports arts from across the African Diaspora. Full schedule and tickets can be found at www.VaughanFilmFestival.com

Royal Ontario Museum’s WINNIE-THE-POOH: Exploring a Classic: officially re-opens on September 1st inviting visitors of all ages to see the world through Pooh’s eyes — a welcoming safe place to ponder, wonder and find joy in the simple pleasures. The ROM is the exclusive Canadian venue for this playful, family-friendly exhibition organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London and the last stop on its world tour. The exhibition is on view through to January 17, 2021.

TIFF SPECIAL EVENTS: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) won’t be quite what it has been in the past, however a few films have caught our attention and available online. As the world faces a global climate crisis, TIFF presents two new films about activism, passion, and commitment to change. Both screenings are​accessible on the festival’s online film platform, Bell Digital Cinema. The Water Walker​ will be made FREE to Canadian audiences. Both film​s are part of TIFF’s Official Selection. Join the special live conversation with bestselling author Naomi Klein and Anishinaabe water activist Autumn Peltier as they discuss climate activism and its impact on future generations. This special talk will be made FREE to international audiences with the date announced closer to the start of the Festival.

The Water Walker by ​James Burns (USA):

At 15 years old, Autumn Peltier has become a powerful advocate for clean drinking water in Indigenous communities around the world. ​The Water Walker is a short film that documents Peltier’s powerful journey from ​Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory​ to New York City as she prepares to speak in front of the United Nations with the hope of preserving the future of Indigenous communities for generations to come.

In August 2018, 15-year-old student Greta Thunberg picketed Swedish parliament calling for action on the climate crisis, eventually inspiring student strikes at schools in communities around the world. In I​ Am Greta​, Nathan Grossman documents Thunberg’s meteoric one-year rise from high-school climate strike organizer to inspiration for a global movement.

TIFF PLANET AFRICA Festival Programme: dedicated to cinema from Africa and the African diaspora. The filmmakers’ panel Planet Africa 25: Black Film Now,​ happening on September 16 at 3pm EDT, has been added to the ​Planet Africa 25​ banner. Moderated by Bailey, the discussion will feature directors Charles Officer (A​ Killa’s Escape)​ , Dieudo Hamadi (Downstream to Kinshasa​),​ ​Tommy Oliver (4​0 Years A Prisoner)​, and Dawn Porter(T​he Way I See It​). This panel discussion will be available for FREE by pre-registration to international audiences on the Festival’s online talks platform, Bell Digital Talks.

The Best of TIFF Reunions: FREE to international audiences on Bell Digital Cinema on the Best of TIFF Reunions shelf,​ and will be simulcast on TIFF’s Twitter and YouTube channels​. See​ t​iff.net​ for additional information. Canadians tuning in at home can watch Lady Bird,​ ​Full Metal Jacket,​ and Requiem for a Dream​ on Bell Media’s Crave.

TAPESTRY OPERA‘s Curbside #BoxConcerts: now extended for the entire month of September, you can book your very own personal Box Concert fo $150 and enjoy award-winning talents. On the roster are Asitha Tennekoon (Rocking Horse Winner), Bryan Holt (rising star cellist). Each concert delivers 30-minutes personal performances on curbsides and street corners across the GTA. A mobile stage design by Rachel Forbes was built in partnership with Soulpepper Theatre that sets up easily at each destination.

LUMINATO Creative Current: this year-round programme of intimate performances in unusual places is designed for the culturally curious. The unique experiences will be informal opportunities for connection and conversation, immersive performances and other activities designed to surprise and delight. The first event will take place on Saturday, September 19 throughout the Junction Triangle neighbourhood. The event will take the audience on bicycles to hidden public spaces, to discover some o the city’s hottest up and coming artists. Exact locations won’t be revealed until they secure one of the 30 tickets available. Pay what you can (suggested $20). Tickets will be made available on Wednesday, September 9 at noon at www.luminatofestival.com/CreativeCurrent

HOT DOCS CURIOUS MINDS SPEAKER SERIES: the popular series returns with two courses, each containing six lectures: Rebel Paris: creative Explosion & Revolutionary Dreamers and Beethoven: Maestro for the Ages. Rebel Paris will explore the famous radical thinkers and rule-breakers of the French capital over the centuries, from the profound philosophies of Voltaire to the risqué designs of Coco Chanel. Beethoven examines the composer’s life and times, as well as the enlightened ideas of the Romantic Age that shone through his music – ideals of freedom, equality and human rights. More info visit www. hotdocs.ca

FREE PROGRAMMING FOR HOT DOCS MEMBERS ($6.99 for non-members):

Live Author Event with Elena Ferrante and Translator Ann Goldstein: September 15. Elena Ferrante (of the famed Neopolitan series) and Goldstein collaborate once again to answer all your burning questions and to discuss their most recent collaboration, The Lying Life of Adults, being released in English this fall and already scheduled for a Netflix original series.

Portrait of a Bookstore as an Old Man: celebrates the 100th anniversary of Paris’ legendary Shakespeare and Company, a Left Bank bookstore that welcomed literary luminaries including Henry Miller, James Baldwin, Anaïs Nin, and William Burroughs. The special programme will feature an introduction by Lisa Pasold, a Governor General’s Award-nominated writer, journalist and television host of Discovery World’s Paris Next Stop.

Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of a Genius: a fascinating portrait of the artist’s journey from prodigy to 20th-century icon. Focusing on 13 key works, discover major turning points in Picasso’s life’s work, from early success with Demoiselles d’Avignon to the melancholy Blue Period. The special programme will feature an introduction by New York Magazine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic, Jerry Saltz.

Ladonna Harris: Indian 101: A captivating profile of Comanche activist LaDonna Harris, who’s been advocating for Indigenous cultural, economic and political power since the 1960s. The documentary is directed by Harris’ great niece and pays tribute to her life and work as the founder of Americans for Indian Opportunity and her instrumental role in returning sacred territory to Indigenous hands while bringing Native American perspectives into the mainstream.

Live Author Event with Rick Steves on his latest book Where to go Next For the Love of Europe: September 22. One of TV’s most beloved travel go-to’s with his series on PBS, weekly syndicated column and over 50 travel guidebooks. This exclusive Canadian digital launch, he will share stories from his new book, For the Love of Europe; My Favourite Places, People, and Stories, a collection of over 100 of his favourite memories travelling across Europe.

FREE Films Streaming with the NATIONAL FILM BOARD:

nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up by Tasha Hubbard (2019, Downstream Documentary Productions/NFB’s North West Studio, in association with CBC Docs and APTN). Starts streaming September 14. Synopsis: On August 9, 2016, a young Cree man named Colten Boushie died from a gunshot to the back of his head after entering Gerald Stanley’s rural property with his friends. The jury’s subsequent acquittal of Stanley captured international attention, raising questions about racism embedded within Canada’s legal system and propelling Colten’s family to national and international stages in their pursuit of justice.

Tales of Ordinary Fatphobia by Josiane Blanc (2020, Canadian Francophonie Studio in Toronto, as part of the 10th Tremplin competition, organized by the NFB in collaboration with Radio-Canada). Starts streaming September 21. Synopsis: What is fatphobia and what can be done to overcome it? With poetic illustrations and painful, compelling testimony, the film offers multiple examples of the psychological effects of weight-based discrimination and bullying on adolescent girls. It features rich, insightful narration by the director and illustrations by Emanuelle Dufour.

The Curve: several new releases in September. In communities from west to east and far into the North, 40 Canadian creators give voice to those touched by the pandemic. The Curve explores and shares the everyday ups and downs of ordinary Canadians navigating the COVID-19 era, expressed in animation, documentary and digital-storytelling formats. The diverse works making up this initiative will be made available at various times in the months to come—a unique destination for social-distancing stories that bring us closer together. To learn more about the projects released so far, click here.