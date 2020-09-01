“Five Minutes With” Pop-Punk-Rapper Hollow River

Hollow River is a 29 year-old Canadian Pop-Punk-Rapper whose hybrid sound blends fast, upbeat guitars and rhythm sections with lyrics that are dripping with vivid imagery.

Hollow River started his music career interning at the legendary Grant Avenue Studio in Hamilton (Daniel Lanois/Gordon Lightfoot/John Cage) before moving to Boston to attend Berklee College of Music, where he currently lives working towards a double major in Music Production and Engineering/Songwriting respectively with the opportunities to learn under industry professionals.

Time not spent studying revolve around his craft, including freelance producing/mixing work with local artists couple with songwriting/arranging consulting. HR uses his array of talents to work help local and independent artist get professional sound recordings, and spends nights working as a production assistant at local studio Revival House Records under mentor Pat Hanlin (American Songwriting Award Winner).

“[Hollow River]’s super power is the tone of his writing – it’s raw and real and really well composed lyrically. The guy’s a maniac in the studio, you know anything Hollow River releases is going to BUMP! He enters triple-threat world too with some very legit guitar chops,” according to Pat Hanlin.

His new single ‘Known To Lie’ is a fun tune with a fast paced energy that’s just in time for summer.

Name: Mark MacDonald/ Hollow River

Genre: Pop-Punk-Rap

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 3 EPs

Latest Release: Known To Lie (single)

Latest Single: Known To Lie

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Rol San, best place to end your night out in Toronto

Favourite band as a teenager:

Blink-182

Favourite band now:

Marianas Trench

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Low- Flo Rida

Live Show Ritual:

Stretches and a huddle with the band and other players if I’m not playing solo.

Favourite local artist:

Dallas Green

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni, that place has no business being as amazing as it is.

Queen or College St?

Queen Street

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

EP, I’m a huge fan of the short form albums. I think it’s the perfect amount of music for audiences.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl. I so my best work between 11pm-4 am because there is no one around to distract you.

Road or studio?

I’m a studio guy for sure, my whole life is revolved around recording and being in the studio. My friends would joke that my apartment wasn’t a home with a studio, it was a music studio I happened to live in.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet for sure, I get a half chicken dinner with extra Chalet Sauce every time I come home

Where can we follow you?

SoundCloud

Apple Music

Spotify

Website

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just go stream ‘Known To Lie’ on Spotify and get ready for more songs like it to come down the pipeline soon.