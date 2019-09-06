“Five Minutes With” Jared Ellul of Heart Attack Kids

Jared Ellul (vocals/guitar) and Nathan Stock (drums) of London, ON band Heart Attack Kids unleash a powerful, high-energy sound that makes audiences believe there are five people playing. Their new album Bad Luck Like Gold is unrelenting as Ellul and Stock smash through song after song of dynamite drumbeats and sludgy riffs as engulfing as quicksand. The explosive sonic concoction is potent and compelling, cut at Vespa Studios with Cancer Bats frontman Liam Cormier as producer. The 12 tracks hit with the energy of an atom bomb and the urgency of its impending detonation.

Name: Heart Attack Kids

Genre: Punk/Alternative/Garage Rock/Rock and Roll

Founded: 2013

# of Albums: Check out debut LP No Future

Latest Release: Sophomore LP Bad Luck Like Gold

Latest Single: “Modern Decay” ft. Liam Cormier

Latest Video: “Do What You Do”

Favourite Restaurant:

My favourite restaurant currently is Zen Gardens. It’s vegetarian Japanese-style food. If you go, definitely get the teriyaki cutlets or the BBQ buns!

Favourite band as a teenager:

My favourite band when I was a teenager was Billy Talent for sure. I had seen them a few times when they came through London, and they really blew me away with their live show. Billy Talent II in particular was on repeat for weeks after. If it’s not already, that record should be considered a Canadian classic.

Favourite band now:

My go-to band right now is the Hellacopters. By the Grace of God is a great record. I really dig the old school rock and roll vibes with big sounding guitars. I always love bands where I can feel the energy of their live show in the music and get stoked no matter what I am doing.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“Welcome to the Black Parade” By My Chemical Romance.

Live Show Ritual:

Stretching! We like to stretch like crazy before we play, makes it easier to run around and play as hard as possible for the set. We usually high five right before we walk on as well, haha.

Favourite local artist:

I’m really into Wine Lips these days. If you haven’t heard them, their new album Stressor is really great! Check out the song “Electric Lady”. Super high energy rock and roll, what’s not to love?

Sneaky Dee’s nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dee’s! I’m a sucker for nachos! Love them!

Queen or College St?

Queen! We always check out the shops on Queen when we are in town. You’ll catch us at Steve’s Music Store, Moog Audio, Black Market, or any other thrift shops that pop up. Really into Banh Mi Boys now as well!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods.

Always try and stop in at the Bellwoods Brewery. Jelly King rules!

EP or LP?

LP! You don’t have to flip the vinyl as often when you are listening to it. I find there is something really magical about holding an LP you created as well. You work hard for months, sometimes years, and at the end when you are holding that vinyl it’s a really great feeling.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird.

Road or studio?

The road. The studio can be super fun but I love meeting new people and experiencing different places that our music takes us.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Join Heart Attack Kids in Toronto at Hard Luck Bar on September 21.