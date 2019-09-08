Campfire Breakfast Hash for an outdoor breakfast!

To help you meal plan your next camping trip, West Side Beef and Lagostina teamed up to create a recipe for a campfire breakfast hash perfect for an outdoor breakfast! We recently tried this fun and easy recipe ourselves ad loved it. Using a tough skillet made it all the more easy. Let us know if you try it out on your next camping trip and cookout.

Campfire Breakfast Hash

Serves: 4

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

– 1 package West Side Beef

– bacon

– 4 eggs

– 4 cups potatoes, peeled and cubed

– ½ onion, diced

– 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Place a Lagostina Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 10” Skillet over the coals of a campfire.

2. Cook bacon to desired doneness. Remove bacon from the skillet and set aside.

3. Return skillet to coals add potatoes and onion to the hot bacon fat. Cook until the potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes.

4. Crumble the bacon and mix into potatoes and onions.

5. Make four wells in the hash and crack an egg into each one. Sprinkle cheese around each egg and cook until the whites are set.

6. Enjoy!.