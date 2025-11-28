Soluna: A Warm Scape in the City

When winter hits Toronto with its windchill warnings, many of us start daydreaming about sun-drenched beaches and balmy breezes. But until we can pack our bags again, there’s a dreamy escape waiting right here in the city. Soluna — the popular restaurant and lounge on Queen Street West, may just be our ticket outta winter’s grip. It offers a dining and fun experience that feels like stepping into a pocket of warmth. And with a polar vortex looming this year, we’re embracing any moment that can offer us that sun-kissed spirit.

The newly refreshed space radiates warmth—terracotta clay-red walls, soft textures, and a subtle Middle Eastern–meets–Moroccan aesthetic that instantly soothes. Founder Dan Gunam always envisioned a refresh after Soluna’s early years, drawing inspiration from his own travels. What began as a bright, Tulum-inspired oasis with white walls and lush greenery has evolved into something richer, deeper, and cozier—perfect for winter nights when we crave atmosphere and escape.

As a seasoned restaurateur, Gunam has the experience to know it’s necessary to find ways to keep things fresh, especially in Toronto, known as a foodie destination. “The concept for was always to look at it like a destination. For me, it was always about creating an escape. Our tagline has always been that Soluna is for the people and that the journey never ends.”

One thing hasn’t changed: Soluna still nails that rare blend of a great dinner spot and a lively social scene under one roof. Where else can you enjoy a refined meal and still feel the energy of a night out?

Menu Inspired by Nikkei Cuisine

Chef Daniel Ken (Blowfish, Lavelle, Kissa, Mademoiselle) delivers an elevated Nikkei inspired menu that’s both comforting and exciting to discover. The revamped menu leans into his Brazilian and Japanese roots.

He’s taken elements of coastal flavours to transport our palates to an exciting and flavourful place. Nikkei influences can be seen immediately on the menu with sushi alongside ceviche. And Chef Ken’s global culinary journey (Brazil, Italy, Qatar, Uruguay, Japan) shines across the menu, each dish crafted with technique, passion, and thoughtful detail.

Standouts include the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Cakes—served warm with a whisper of chilli oil and topped with fresh tuna—and a bright, delicate Hamachi Crudo dotted with thin slices of jalapeño. The Asian Slaw is a well-balanced and not too vinegary mix of papaya, mango, cucumber, mint, bell pepper, and jalapeños. Patatas Bravas, incredibly stacked and topped with miso chipotle and Miso Black Cod marinated 72 hours, offer satisfying contrasts.

Chef Ken’s Spicy Chipotle Lamb Chops were devoured pretty quickly at our table. We really enjoyed the Mushroom Dumplings with the Yuzu truffle ponzu sauce drizzled over top. The Wagyu Tostadas add a moment of table-side magic and served over nori sesame crisps.

But we also learned that one dish that diners consistently were drawn to on the previous menu was their Peri-Peri Chicken. “We left the dish on the menu just presented differently,” said Gunam. “We really wanted to give diners a journey, and even in our cocktails, which have also evolved.”

The Latin and Japanese influences flow on Soluna’s cocktail menu. Papi Soluna is a flavourful blend of Guajillo infused Herradura Reposada, Cointreau with passion fruit, lemon and tan. The Jade Cloud is dreamy with Grey Goose, Licor 43, Creme de Cacao, Match and Ube. And for those who choose to go alcohol-free? Their Sol Punch made with Martini & Rossi (non-alcoholic) Botanical Aperitif, Passion fruit, Pineapple, Lemon, and Soda is a vibrant tropical escape in itself.

Whatever you do, make space for the show-stopper dessert platter designed for sharing and celebrations. We particularly found the Tres Leches Cake to be our idea of the perfect dinner ending.

Hitting the Dance Floor

When the night goes on, the party continues. Soluna welcoming space doubles as a vibrant nightlife destination with Salsa, Bachata, and Merengue nights—plus beginner-friendly lessons from professional instructors from local dance academies. The vibe is warm, inviting, and totally judgment-free. Whether you’re sipping cocktails, dancing with friends, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, it truly feels like a mini getaway without leaving the city.

Gunam tells us the team here really wanted to create a place where people actually go to have an exciting, elevated dining experience and stay for the party. And Soluna nails both. It’s rare to find a place in our city that offers both and does it well.

For a fun date night, girls’ night out, or when you’re needing a winter mood lift and evening out with friends, Soluna shines as a winter escape waiting to be discovered.

What else should you watch out for? Brunch, hopefully, in the new year, when we are desperate to really escape the cold. In the summer months, the rooftop patio will open once again!

Soluna is located at 314 Queen Street West in Toronto. You can view their full menu and make a reservation on their website.