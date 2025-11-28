Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Artist Cory Stewart

Cory Stewart is a Toronto-based pop artist who knows how to sting and soothe in the same breath — delivering songs that cut deep before handing you a hug, a drink, and maybe a plan for revenge. With sharp wit and unflinching honesty, Cory transforms heartbreak, queerness, grief, and recovery into anthems that live somewhere between the club at 2 a.m. and your therapist’s couch.

After the release of his acclaimed debut album TOV — a tribute to his late friend Tovah, unveiled in the midst of the pandemic — Cory cemented his reputation for music that’s at once intimate and infectious. His newest record pushes further, a raw and reflective mixtape that ranges from gut-punch breakup tracks (“I Shoulda Known Better”) to queer spiritual reckonings (“Sinner Weak”). Whether he’s skewering flaky friends (“Friends Are Like Bus Stops”), rejecting quiet suffering (“Don’t Wanna Die With A Broken Heart”), or confronting self-sabotage head-on (“Worst Enemy”), Cory writes with a mix of sarcasm, tenderness, and clarity. The result is music that’s fearless, melodic, and unmistakably human.

Name:

Cory Stewart

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

2 Albums, 2 EPs

Latest Album:

Take All My Toys And Go

Latest Single:

Hide

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Bette Midler & Sarah Brightman, forever and always! (Unless you count Sharon, Lois and Bram)

Favourite musician now:

Raye, Clean Bandit and Madonna (it’s a 3-way tie)

Guilty pleasure song:

Sucker – The Jonas Bros.

Live show ritual:

This usually involves an energy drink (to feed the anxiety), 2 bags of fisherman’s friends, 100 hours of rehearsals and Nicorette.

Favourite local musician:

Madame Psychosis – they play shows in the city all the time, LOOK THEM UP! Also, their lead singer, Michelle Mondesi,r has been featured on my last 2 albums.

EP or LP?

LP. Nothing beats putting on a vinyl and losing yourself in it.

Early bird or night owl?

Both, sadly. I’ve made peace with the fact that I’m losing years of future life by waking up insanely early and going to bed wickedly late.

Road or studio?

Road! Nothing beats performing in front of a live audience and getting the immediate feedback!

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new album, Take All My Toys And Go, came out Sept 19!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Cherie Bistro on Church St. always consistently good food and the staff are fab.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

This changes regularly. Right now it’s St. Luke Lane, because if you’re walking down Yonge, you can avoid the slow walkers!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Queens Park! I walk around it every morning.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Dead Dog Records!