Antler Celebrates 10 Years in Canada’s Wild Culinary Landscape

Antler, the Michelin-recognized restaurant known for its “wild-to-table” ethos, has reopened its doors with a refreshed space—just in time to mark its 10th anniversary. Alongside subtle updates to the intimate dining room (still feels rustic but lighter), the restaurant has also introduced a thoughtfully reimagined menu.

Longtime fans will notice an evolution that feels warm, natural and intentional. There’s a broader range of land and sea offerings, all while staying true to Antler’s deep-rooted commitment to wild and foraged ingredients. The menu continues to celebrate Canada’s diverse culinary landscape from coast to coast to coast while naturally weaving in inspiration from global techniques and flavour profiles as a reflection of the country’s multicultural fabric.

Founded in 2015 by Chef Michael Hunter (also known as Hunter Chef) and his business and creative partner Jody Shapiro, Antler has remained grounded in its original philosophy: to ethically and seasonally source ingredients from the land and waters around us.

To reflect on just how far they’ve evolved? “When we first opened Antler, we really doubled down on the game theme. People here knew Michael as ‘The Hunter Chef’, so we didn’t hide the hunting aspect,” said Shapiro. They were bold and brave to have a menu that consisted of bison, wild boar, venison, duck and things on the menu that were not commonly found elsewhere. In fact, Shapiro had mentioned that they were even a bit scared, so they added a chicken dish to the menu. “The best thing that could have happened, happened. After about three months, we took it off the menu because nobody was ordering it. That’s a real testament to Toronto’s culinary community. The game theme really worked for us.”

Antler became a destination for food lovers not just within our city but also from across Canada, Europe and the US. Part of their mission is to educate people on where their food actually comes from. “It’s more than just meat on a plate,” said Shapiro. “There’s a much bigger story to experience. We’ve travelled a lot, and we’ve experienced a lot of things. We want to bring that all back here.”

“Antler has been a really fun, amazing project. We are both really creative people, passionate about food, Canada, and being Canadian. After 10 years, we really wanted to reintroduce Antler and talk about what we’re passionate about. Wild food and game meat but also seafood. I love fish and fishing, and we have so much to be thankful for in Canada. Wth three coasts and the Great Lakes, we have so much here that’s beautiful, to focus on and celebrate,” said Chef Hunter.

Their enthusiasm in foraging in the wild extends to include their team as well. It’s not uncommon for Hunter and Shapiro to take the kitchen staff out in wild to explore nature and learn about the terroir. They forage morels, mushrooms, wild leeks, and tap maple trees.

Today, their vision continues to shine through a distinctly Canadian, modern cuisine. Whole-animal butchery and seasonal foraging remain at the heart of the kitchen, now complemented by an expanded selection of seafood and vegetable-forward dishes. The result is a menu that feels both familiar and quietly exciting, honouring longtime favourites while making room for new discoveries.

Among the standout additions, the Smoked Swordfish Carpaccio offers a bright, balanced start, with a lemony vinaigrette, Granny Smith mustard, and pistachio crumble. The Alberta Bison Tomahawk is bold and deeply satisfying, paired with buttermilk corn-dredged onion rings. Meanwhile, the Stuffed Ontario Rainbow Trout is served whole with charred eggplant, tomato, carrot, sage, and smoked pickerel crème fraîche. It’s the restaurant’s thoughtful approach to regional ingredients that deserves accolades.

And then there are the dishes that guests return for time and time again. The Wild Boar Cavatelli remains a signature: fresh pasta tossed in a rich, house-made ragù of braised wild boar, tomato, and parmesan. It’s a dish that feels both rustic and refined—truly iconic in its own right.

If you’re looking for a dining experience that celebrates Canadiana without leaning into cliché that feels grounded, intentional, and deeply connected to the land and sea, Antler is well worth a visit (or revisit).

Antler is located at 1454 Dundas Street West.